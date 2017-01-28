Support Mexico in Miami: Five Hot Places for Tequila, Tacos, and More

EXPAND Photo via Lolo's

It looks like Donald Trump is building that wall. Just a few days into his presidency, he has already signed an executive order to build the wall — possibly having Americans pay for it by issuing a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports — including beer, avocados, tequila, and mezcal.

Already, relations with Mexico seem strained, with Mexico's president, Enrique Peña, canceling a meeting with Trump that was set for next week. The two leaders did have an hourlong phone call today to discuss America's trade deficit with Mexico. A statement released by the Mexican government said the two leaders had "clear and very public differences" on "sensitive" issues.

Whether or not a tax is imposed on some of our favorite food and drink items remains to be seen. For the moment, though, it's a good idea to eat all the guacamole and tacos and drink all the mezcal and margaritas we can. Here are the hottest places to grab your tacos and tequila.

Brickell's La Cueva Tequila Bar Opens

Depending upon your political views, drinking tequila could be a sign of celebration or an escape from reality. Or it could be that you're drinking tequila at La Cueva, a new Mexican cave-themed bar located at 1111 SW First Ave. in the heart of Brickell. Meaning "the cave" in Spanish, La Cueva is a bar that specializes in all things tequila, mezcal, and the myriad cocktails containing those two spirits.

Olla Launches Mexican-Style Weekend Brunch

Scott Linquist — best known for Miami's favorite taqueria, Coyo — debuted Olla in December 2016. The new eatery swaps tacos for multiregional Mexican dishes such as moles and pork belly cochinita. Less than two months later, Olla (pronounced oi-ya) is ready for brunch. Housed in the former AltaMare space in South Beach (1233 Lincoln Rd.), Olla features Mexican-inspired plates with a morning twist every Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday.

Mexican Restaurant Lolo's Surf Cantina Opens in South Beach

Lolo’s Surf Cantina is now open for lunch and dinner service, bringing Baja-inspired Mexican eats to Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood. Created by chef/partner Richard Ampudia and Plan Do See, a global hospitality brand based in Japan, the beachside space is located inside the recently refurbished Stanton South Beach Hotel (161 Ocean Dr.).

Taquiza Partner Washington Charles Opens El Grito Mezcaleria in Sunset Harbour

Washington Charles is no stranger to Mexican flavors. The cofounder of Taquiza, Masa, and the Grdn has opened his latest concept, El Grito, which Charles hopes to capture the attention of industry folks. The mezcaleria-style bar/eatery is now open at the original Burger & Beer Joint location, at 1766 Bay Rd. in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood.

Pepper's Brings Authentic Mexican Fare to Pinecrest

Pepper's Authentic Mexican will add to its South Beach and Brickell locations with a new restaurant at

Dadeland Plaza (9459 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest). Owned and operated by business partners and close friends David Gonzalez and Gonzalo Leon de Bracamonte, the casual eatery will be the first step in the brand’s redesign and expansion.

