Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Cocktails, Desserts

Miami Brewers Pour at 2016 Great American Beer Festival


Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 10:32 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Try Toro Toro's "La Bomba" dessert in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Try Toro Toro's "La Bomba" dessert in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Courtesy of Toro Toro
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs through the end of October, a myriad of restaurants and bars have curated eats and drinks to benefit cancer research. 

In its 31st year, the campaign was founded in 1985 as a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries, now a part of AstraZeneca, which produces several anti-breast cancer drugs.

To continue to raise awareness and give back, these Miami locales have added some pink, sweet-tasting flair to the monthlong campaign. 

The Biltmore
Snag a few pink macarons at the hotel’s retail shop every Monday through the end of October. Its signature French restaurant Palme d’Or launched a $69 prix-fixe menu as well; and the Cellar Club, Cascade, and 19th Hole bars crafted a specialty cocktail – the raspberry pisco sour – for the month too. At the Biltmore Bar, find its own specialty drink: a pink martini.

The Continental
Made with guava puree, tequila, and freshly squeezed lime juice, $1 from every frozen guava margarita sold at the Continental will honor breast cancer research.  

Courtesy of Dirt

Dirt
In partnership with Susan G. Komen, Dirt has pledged to donate  $1 from each sale of the restaurant's new rosewater Greek yogurt parfait along with its favorited "blush" juice, which blends watermelon, pineapple, lemon, and mint. The yogurt is made with gluten-free oats and spiced with cardamom, and between each layer of parfait, there are dried blueberries and goji berries which are filled with antioxidants believed to prevent breast cancer.

Dolce Italian
Fused with ginger beer, the spicy raspberry Collins is available through the end of October. From each drink, $1 will be donated to research. 

Fontainebleau Miami Beach
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Fontainebleau has joined forces with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami to host the eighth annual Bleau Goes Pink campaign. Three-course prix-fixe dinner menus are available at StripSteak by Michel Mina and Scarpetta. Each menu includes an appetizer, entrée, dessert, and a glass of Conde Valdemar Rioja. For every dinner ordered, $5 will be donated to Sylvester. Chez Bon Bon, Fontainebleau’s patisserie shop, will offer pastries and specialty sweets such as raspberry eclairs, mille feuille, and rose lychee macarons, all month long too.

Gianni’s at the Villa
Two dollars from every "Pink Lady" cocktail, made with gin, grenadine syrup, cream, and cherry, will benefit the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Courtesy of Toro Toro

Toro Toro
Splurge on Toro Toro's La Bomba, decked out in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Made with dulce de leche and strawberry ice cream, along with cream cheese mousse, crunchy almond cookie crumbs, and fresh berries, twenty percent of the proceeds from each order will go directly toward research at the Susan G. Komen foundation. 

Lobby Bar and Driftwood Room at Nautilus
Purchase a pink fizz cocktail at the Lobby Bar or Driftwood Room, both located inside the Nautilus, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Topped with a splash of cranberry, $1 per drink goes toward research. Poolside, find a frozen rosé drink which will transfer $1 from each purchase toward research too.

La Moderna
Try the "Pink Panther" cocktail at La Moderna. Infused with strawberry and rose essence, 100 percent of all proceeds will go to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Nikki Beach
On Sunday, October 16, Nikki Beach will feature its virgin "Pink-A-Coloda" during its annual "Think Pink" brunch for $5. All proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Brunch will feature pink decor and various raffle prizes. The meal, which offers a buffet with a paella station, omelette-making, and customizable bloody marys, will still be priced at $49.95. 

Courtesy of Doce Italian

Sbe Miami
All Sbe restaurants across Miami, such as Cleo, the Bazaar by José AndrésKatsuya, the Restaurant at the Raleigh, Hyde Beach, and Hyde Beach Kitchen + Cocktails, have joined forces with the UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Each venue will donate $1 from all sales of select “pink” items, including the mixed panna cotta at the Bazaar; sweet miso chawanmushi with pink marshmallow and a watermelon cucumber mojito at Katsuya; and pink sangria paired with a pomegranate panna cotta at Cleo. 

The Sarsaparilla Club and the Drawing Room Bar and Lounge 
Find the "Prickly Power" cocktail at the Sarsaparilla Club and the Drawing Room Bar and Lounge, located inside the Shelborne Wyndham Grand South Beach, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.  From each drink, $1 will benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure. 

