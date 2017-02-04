menu

Super Bowl LI in Miami: Five Ways to Enjoy the Game

Support Mexico in Miami: Five Hot Places for Tequila, Tacos, and More


Super Bowl LI in Miami: Five Ways to Enjoy the Game

Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Super Bowl LI in Miami: Five Ways to Enjoy the Game
Courtesy of Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill
Super Bowl Sunday is here. The day when the world becomes a fan of football.

The Super Bowl is much more than a game, however. It's a time when friends come together to share good food, drinks, and togetherness.

Whether you're meeting the crew at the nearest watering hole or hosting a house party, here's essential information you need to make this Sunday the best game day ever.

Sparky's jerk chicken wings
Sparky's jerk chicken wings
Courtesy of Sparky's Roadside Barbecue

Miami's Ten Best Chicken Wings
If you decide to go on a hunt for Miami's best chicken wings, there are a few things to keep in mind. First is to order the smallest available portion at each restaurant because this is a marathon, not a sprint. Beyond that, you'll need a pen and paper to document the intimate details of each variety. Think you've got it covered? Not yet. We also recommend some floss. Squirrel away any extra moist towelettes; they'll come in handy. Bring along a travel bottle of hand sanitizer too. Last, you'll want to have some lip balm. Those wings can burn.

Trader Joe's chipsEXPAND
Trader Joe's chips
Photo by Nicole Cornella

Super Bowl LI: Six Essential Items For Your Watch Party
The Miami Dolphins didn't make it to Super Bowl LI, but that doesn't mean the parties won't happen. Super Bowl Sunday is upon us. Though almost every bar will host a viewing party, there's nothing better than kicking back at home with a few cold ones, friends, and family in front of the big-screen. So how do you bring the tailgate to your living room? Easy: Trader Joe's.

Dig into the famous Prohibition Burger.
Dig into the famous Prohibition Burger.
Courtesy of Tap 42

The Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LI in Miami
This Sunday, Houston's NRG Stadium will turn into the most-watched place on Earth when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. The action starts at 6:30 p.m., but you'll want to hunker down earlier at your favorite watering hole or restaurant for a prime spot to watch the game.

Super Bowl LI in Miami: Five Ways to Enjoy the Game
Courtesy of Slacker's Bar & Grill

The Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LI in Broward County
If you're headed out to enjoy the big game, check out these Broward County bars and restaurants for food and drink specials, and leave the preparation and cleanup to someone else. All-you-can-eat specials and beer releases are just a few of the reasons you should be excited.

Super Bowl LI in Miami: Five Ways to Enjoy the Game
Candace West

The Ten Best Athlete-Owned Restaurants in South Florida
Another NFL season draws to a close. Although the Dolphins ended their resilient season earlier than what fans desperately prayed for, there’s still plenty more NFL action to be had when the Patriots face the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
