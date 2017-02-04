Super Bowl LI in Miami: Five Ways to Enjoy the Game

Courtesy of Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill

Super Bowl Sunday is here. The day when the world becomes a fan of football.

The Super Bowl is much more than a game, however. It's a time when friends come together to share good food, drinks, and togetherness.

Whether you're meeting the crew at the nearest watering hole or hosting a house party, here's essential information you need to make this Sunday the best game day ever.

Sparky's jerk chicken wings

Miami's Ten Best Chicken Wings

If you decide to go on a hunt for Miami's best chicken wings, there are a few things to keep in mind. First is to order the smallest available portion at each restaurant because this is a marathon, not a sprint. Beyond that, you'll need a pen and paper to document the intimate details of each variety. Think you've got it covered? Not yet. We also recommend some floss. Squirrel away any extra moist towelettes; they'll come in handy. Bring along a travel bottle of hand sanitizer too. Last, you'll want to have some lip balm. Those wings can burn.

Trader Joe's chips

Super Bowl LI: Six Essential Items For Your Watch Party

The Miami Dolphins didn't make it to Super Bowl LI, but that doesn't mean the parties won't happen. Super Bowl Sunday is upon us. Though almost every bar will host a viewing party, there's nothing better than kicking back at home with a few cold ones, friends, and family in front of the big-screen. So how do you bring the tailgate to your living room? Easy: Trader Joe's.

Prohibition Burger

The Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LI in Miami

This Sunday, Houston's NRG Stadium will turn into the most-watched place on Earth when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. The action starts at 6:30 p.m., but you'll want to hunker down earlier at your favorite watering hole or restaurant for a prime spot to watch the game.



The Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LI in Broward County

If you're headed out to enjoy the big game, check out these Broward County bars and restaurants for food and drink specials, and leave the preparation and cleanup to someone else. All-you-can-eat specials and beer releases are just a few of the reasons you should be excited.



The Ten Best Athlete-Owned Restaurants in South Florida

Another NFL season draws to a close. Although the Dolphins ended their resilient season earlier than what fans desperately prayed for, there’s still plenty more NFL action to be had when the Patriots face the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

