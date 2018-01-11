 


Sunny Poke Opens Inside Sunset Harbour's Sushi Garage
Sunny Poke Opens Inside Sunset Harbour's Sushi Garage

Clarissa Buch | January 11, 2018 | 9:00am
The newest addition to Miami Beach's trendy Sunset Harbour neighborhood churns out granola bowls in the morning and traditional poke mixed with vegetables, seasonings, and sauces in the afternoon.

Created by Sunny Oh, chef and owner of popular spots such as Juvia and Sushi Garage, Sunny Poke debuted December 11. Located within Oh's Sushi Garage space, the place operates during the main restaurant's off-hours. The concept allows Oh to keep busy before Sushi Garage opens for dinner.

"The space was originally meant for retail rather than food," Oh says. "But we eventually decided to create a different concept to cater to all the on-the-go locals and tourists in Miami Beach. And because it is connected to our sister restaurant, we have the support and staff from there."

One of the most popular items is the spicy tuna bowl ($14), topped with tempura crumbs, avocado, and hiyashi wakame. Or swap rice for Oh's spicy noodle bowl, drizzled with a tangy chili sauce ($14). Forgo pre-determined bowls for a create-your-own option instead; choose from various bases, fish, and more than 15 toppings and sauces ($13 and up).

"Though there are many other poke shops, Sunny Poke only offers homemade and fresh ingredients," he says. "We purchase few premade items."

Oh's granola bowls are served with ingredients such as yogurt, milk, and fresh fruits, from blueberries and strawberries to melon.

"When I was younger, I would only eat out of bowls," he says. "Sunny Poke embodies that. The magic of poke is that it can be whatever you want it to be."

Oh's Sunny Poke joins a pile of other poke spots — such as Ono, Baja Bao, PokéBao, Poké 305, and Crazy Poke — that have opened within the past year. Sunny Poke is the first of its kind in Sunset Harbour.

Sunny Poke. 1784 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-974-1970. Daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

