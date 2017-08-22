Sullivan Street Bakery Brings Its No-Knead Bread to Miami

There was a time in Miami when artisanal bread didn't quite exist. However, in the past few years, the Magic City has embraced culinary wonders such as Zak the Baker, True Loaf, and Madruga Bakery. Now there's a new baker in town.

James Beard Award-winning baker, chef, and author Jim Lahey has opened an outpost of New York's Sullivan Street Bakery near Little Haiti. His partner Steven Perricone, owner of the long-standing Perricone's Marketplace & Café and an admirer of Lahey's breads, thought there was a void in the local market and five years ago began planning to open the Miami location.

"Jim and I have a vision to elevate the culture and quality of bread in South Florida," Perricone says. "Sullivan Street’s style and approach is certainly unique to our region. I was confident it would be hit." Lahey is known for his no-knead method of mixing dough, which gives it an extraordinary and memorable taste.