Subres Grill's hummus platter.
Subres Grill's hummus platter.
Courtesy of Subres Grill

Subres Grill Brings the Middle East to North Miami

Juliana Accioly | July 18, 2018 | 9:30am
AA

In 1980, Etty Weinberg was vacationing in her native Israel when a friend introduced her to Eli, a young man who, like her, loved to travel and eat. Their hunger for running a business together and experimenting with various cuisines is at the heart of Subres Grill, their kosher restaurant in North Miami.

For the past six years, the now-married couple has been turning out unique, customizable Middle Eastern and global fare.

"We want our customers to feel like they are coming home," says Etty, who spent her childhood watching her father prepare creative family meals. In Subres' kitchen, she cooks quickly and without any measurements under the watch of a mashgiach, a full-time kosher supervisor. Hummus is whipped up at least twice a day, and everything else is prepared on the spot, including her many house sauces, designed to enhance the various dishes offered.

"My wife can take any food in the world and upgrade it," says Eli, who tends to patrons in the 35-seat dining room, decorated with photographs.

If you're partial to Middle Eastern food, start your meal at Subres with an order of classic hummus ($7.95). Chicken or ground beef can be added for a more hearty meal ($15.95). All hummus is served with wedges of warm pita. Subres also serves gluten-free falafel balls ($6.95), grilled kofta kebabs, and a juicy chicken shawarma ($22.95).

Order a bowl of one of the three soups of the day, such as the chicken ginger or the hearty Yemenite, for $6.95, followed by a rice or vegetarian quinoa couscous bowl ($14.95) and bánh mì, the Vietnamese version of a grilled chicken breast sandwich, served on your choice of pita ($12.95) or baguette ($14.95).

Rib-eye steak sandwich
Rib-eye steak sandwich
Courtesy of Subres Grill

The Weinbergs' take on American fare also has a place on the extensive menu. Find two old-fashioned hot dogs with sauerkraut ($10.95), chicken wings ($12.95), guacamole with pita chips ($13.95), and a Tuscan burger filled with marinara sauce ($15.95). The rib-eye steak ($33.95), served with a side of stir-fried pepper and onions, is another crowd pleaser.

For dessert, try the rich, sweet baklava, apple strudel, or chocolate lava cake, served with ice cream for $7.95. Subres Grill also offers a solid list of Israeli wines.

Subres Grill. 2218 NE 123rd St., North Miami; 305-899-0095; subresgrill.com. Lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, Sunday 3 to 9 p.m. Closed Saturday.

