Subres Grill Brings the Middle East to North Miami

In 1980, Etty Weinberg was vacationing in her native Israel when a friend introduced her to Eli, a young man who, like her, loved to travel and eat. Their hunger for running a business together and experimenting with various cuisines is at the heart of
For the past six years, the now-married couple has been turning out unique, customizable Middle Eastern and global fare.
"We want our customers to feel like they are coming home," says Etty, who spent her childhood watching her father prepare creative family meals. In
"My wife can take any food in the world and upgrade it," says Eli, who tends to patrons in the 35-seat dining room, decorated with photographs.
If you're partial to Middle Eastern food, start your meal at
Order a bowl of one of the three soups of the day, such as the chicken ginger or the hearty Yemenite, for $6.95, followed by a rice or vegetarian quinoa couscous bowl ($14.95) and bánh mì, the Vietnamese version of a grilled chicken breast sandwich, served on your choice of pita ($12.95) or baguette ($14.95).
The Weinbergs' take on American fare also has a place on the extensive menu. Find two old-fashioned hot dogs with sauerkraut ($10.95), chicken wings ($12.95), guacamole with pita chips ($13.95), and a Tuscan burger filled with marinara sauce ($15.95). The rib-eye steak ($33.95), served with a side of stir-fried pepper and onions, is another crowd pleaser.
For dessert, try the rich, sweet baklava, apple strudel, or chocolate lava
