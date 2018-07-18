Subres Grill Brings the Middle East to North Miami

In 1980, Etty Weinberg was vacationing in her native Israel when a friend introduced her to Eli, a young man who, like her, loved to travel and eat. Their hunger for running a business together and experimenting with various cuisines is at the heart of Subres Grill, their kosher restaurant in North Miami.

For the past six years, the now-married couple has been turning out unique, customizable Middle Eastern and global fare.

"We want our customers to feel like they are coming home," says Etty, who spent her childhood watching her father prepare creative family meals. In Subres ' kitchen, she cooks quickly and without any measurements under the watch of a mashgiach, a full-time kosher supervisor. Hummus is whipped up at least twice a day, and everything else is prepared on the spot, including her many house sauces, designed to enhance the various dishes offered.