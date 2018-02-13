Sublime's Coconut Cake Named Best Vegan Sweet in the U.S.

Fort Lauderdale's plant-strong paradise just earned another honor for one of its culinary creations: Sublime Restaurant & Bar's coconut cake was named "Best Vegan Sweet Treat" in the nation by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The animal rights organization released its Top 10 list just in time for Valentine's Day, and Sublime topped it for the second year in a row. In 2017, the eatery's chocolate nirvana cake (made with Kahlúa buttercream and dark chocolate ganache) was the big winner.

PETA representative Moira Colley says the desserts were chosen from restaurants, bakeries, and cafés based on input from PETA members, staff, and supporters who tried them, as well as from diners at restaurants across the nation. Sublime's coconut cake earned top honors because it was "the one that was constantly mentioned."

The all-star dessert includes three layers of white cake surrounded by coconut buttercream frosting and is paired with a crisp almond tuile cookie. A slice costs $9 at the Fort Lauderdale eatery, frequented by celebrities such as Alec Baldwin, Pamela Anderson, Paul McCartney, Alicia Silverstone, and Bob Barker.

"Since PETA is the most knowledgeable organization when it comes to vegan food and animal rights, it is so exciting to win their award for Sublime's coconut cake," Nanci Alexander, Sublime's founder, tells New Times.

"A slice of Sublime's coconut cake is a dream-come-true ending to a perfectly lovely meal," PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in a news release. "PETA's new 'dessert directory' will help diners indulge in the best compassionate confections from coast to coast."

Other treats that earned spots on the list came from NuVegan Café in Washington, D.C.; Divine Treasures in Manchester, Connecticut; Nami in Phoenix; Timeless Coffee in Oakland, California; Venerable Bean Bakery in Morgantown, West Virginia; Detroit Vegan Soul in Detroit; Plant in Asheville, North Carolina; Mud Pie Vegan Bakery & Coffee in Kansas City, Missouri; and Morels Cafe in Louisville, Kentucky. Each eatery will receive a framed certificate.

"In advance of Valentine's Day, PETA listed the Top 10 vegan sweet treats in the U.S. to let people know that with all the extremely delicious, animal-friendly options available all across the country, treating your sweetheart or yourself to a truly memorable vegan dessert this holiday is as easy as vegan pie," Colley says.

Sublime Restaurant & Bar. 1431 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-615-1431; sublimerestaurant.com.

