Stiltsville Fish Bar Offers Brunch All Weekend

Stiltsville Fish Bar, an upscale seafood shack created by Top Chef alums Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, will debut brunch Saturday, November 18.
The à la carte meal, which will be offered every Friday through Sunday, highlights an assortment of sweet and savory seafood and Southern-inspired items.
Business has been strong during the midevening hours around 8, according to McInnis. Now the restaurant wants to draw larger crowds during the day through brunch and happy-hour specials.
A few of the restaurant's best-selling plates will appear on the brunch menu, including the sweet corn spoon bread, loaded with buttermilk cream, scallions, and butter-poached lobster ($10 to $13); smoked fish dip made with cherry-wood-smoked local catch, house pickles, and thyme and served with a handful of saltines ($9); and McInnis' famed fried chicken, which is seasoned with bay leaves and citrus and served with a pickled watermelon salad and hot sauce ($22 to $39).
The brunch menu is divided into multiple sections, including salads, snacks, small plates, egg plates, and baked goods. Standouts are pork-belly bacon and sweet corn pancakes, topped with poached eggs, pickled green sliced tomato, Fresno chilies, and tomato jam ($18); sugar-dusted beignets served with chicory coffee pudding ($9); the hummingbird waffle, garnished with rum caramel, charred pineapple slices, pecans, and mascarpone whip ($13); and steak and eggs, served with a creamy and smoky plantain hash with horseradish choron sauce ($38).
The "big fish for two" — a three-pound snapper that's fried and served whole and crisp — is also available during brunch ($55 to $65), as is a surf-and-turf burger stuffed with butter-poached lobster and grilled beef ($36) and a selection of sides, such as grits, rum-glazed pineapple rings, and potato tostones ($8).
McInnis and Booth are also proud of Stiltsville's brunch cocktails, including the Sunny Harper Rosé, made with passionfruit, St-Germain, Aperol, citrus rosé, and Angostura bitters, and the Big Fat Cuban Cigar, containing Cuban tobacco-smoked ice ($12 each).
Stiltsville Fish Bar. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-0477; stiltsvillefishbar.com. Brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
