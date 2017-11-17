Stiltsville Fish Bar Offers Brunch All Weekend

Stiltsville Fish Bar, an upscale seafood shack created by Top Chef alums Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, will debut brunch Saturday, November 18.

The à la carte meal, which will be offered every Friday through Sunday, highlights an assortment of sweet and savory seafood and Southern-inspired items.

Business has been strong during the midevening hours around 8, according to McInnis. Now the restaurant wants to draw larger crowds during the day through brunch and happy-hour specials.