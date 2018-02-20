Stiltsville Fish Bar Opens for Lunch

If you happen to crave smoked fish dip, fried shrimp, or sugar-dusted beignets, swing by Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour for a midday meal. The upscale seafood shack, owned by Top Chef couple Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, opens for lunch at 11:30 a.m.

Served Monday through Friday till 4 p.m., lunch offers an assortment of sweet and savory seafood and Southern-inspired items, similar to the restaurant's dinner and brunch menus.

"We're really trying to throw some ammunition at our daytime programming," McInnis says. "Besides lunch, we've brought in a band during brunch and have created an enormous happy-hour menu. Our evenings get really jammed, so we're looking to give people a few more reasons to check us out during the day."