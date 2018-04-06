 


Black Coral Rum founder Ben Etheridge (center) will be launching Florida's first multi-spirit distillery in West Palm Beach.
Photo courtesy of Black Coral Rum

Steel Tie Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room to Open in West Palm Beach

Nicole Danna | April 6, 2018 | 10:49am
Palm Beach County-based Black Coral Rum founder Ben Etheridge is set to open one of the state's largest multi-spirit distilleries this year. The building, located on the outskirts of Elizabeth Station at 1615 Clare Avenue, will offer patrons a chance to sample several types of artisan liquors made using mainly local ingredients.

Steel Tie Spirits Company, named for the old Florida East Coast railway tracks that run the length of the site, is located one block south of the new Grandview Public Market, and next door to Steam Horse Brewing. When complete, the 6,600-square-foot space will house 2,700 gallons worth of distillation capacity via three separate stills.

A 200-gallon still will join Black Coral Rum's current 500-gallon still, used to produce test batch and limited-runs. The large 2,000 gallon, partially-hand-crafted hybrid pot still will be constructed similar to old scotch whiskey stills, says Etheridge, allowing him to produce a variety of spirits from rum, whisky, and bourbon to vodka and gin. Each will feature their own fermentation tanks to allow continual production for expanded distribution and outreach beyond the state of Florida.

"Our goal is to have an old-school, authentic distillery," said Etheridge, a Loxahatchee-native whose family has roots in South Florida since the early 1900's. "I want to move the whole craft industry forward, one glass — and one bottle — at a time."

Riviera Beach-based Black Coral Rum is a Florida-made product that uses local ingredients.
Photo courtesy of Black Coral Rum

Moving forward, Etheridge says he plans to use Steel Tie Spirits as a learning center that will allow the most creative minds in the spirit world to collaborate. His goal is to work with well-known national mixologists, utilizing their passion for craft ingredients to find traditional techniques to create some of history's "lost," old-world spirits.

"There are so many different spirits that just don't exist anymore, whether it be lack of demand or botanicals," said Etheridge. "I want to create a distillery that's versatile enough to where we can create anything."

According to John Moore, brand manager and distillery general manager for Steel Tie Spirits Company, the new facility will be a game changer for South Florida craft spirit production. The idea will propel Etheridge's mission to create all-natural Florida products that also work to benefit Florida charities. Since its inception, Black Coral Rum has used Florida-grown sugar cane molasses to create both its white and spiced varieties, and donates $1 from every bottle sold to Hobe Sound-based Operation 300.

Moving forward, new Black Coral products will include two new limited releases: a double barrel-spiced one year aged anejo black sipping rum, and a coffee rum made using locally-roasted Black Rabbit Coffee.

"We still plan to stay as close to Florida as we can, and have started talks with farmers across the state who are eager to dedicate acreage for custom grains and botanicals that we'll use to produce various spirits," said Moore. "It doesn't get any more local than that."

Steal Tie Spirits. 1615 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach; facebook.com/steeltiespiritsco.

 
