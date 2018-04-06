Steel Tie Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room to Open in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County-based Black Coral Rum founder Ben Etheridge is set to open one of the state's largest multi-spirit distilleries this year. The building, located on the outskirts of Elizabeth Station at 1615 Clare Avenue, will offer patrons a chance to sample several types of artisan liquors made using mainly local ingredients.

Steel Tie Spirits Company, named for the old Florida East Coast railway tracks that run the length of the site, is located one block south of the new Grandview Public Market, and next door to Steam Horse Brewing. When complete, the 6,600-square-foot space will house 2,700 gallons worth of distillation capacity via three separate stills.

A 200-gallon still will join Black Coral Rum's current 500-gallon still, used to produce test batch and limited-runs. The large 2,000 gallon, partially-hand-crafted hybrid pot still will be constructed similar to old scotch whiskey stills, says Etheridge, allowing him to produce a variety of spirits from rum, whisky, and bourbon to vodka and gin. Each will feature their own fermentation tanks to allow continual production for expanded distribution and outreach beyond the state of Florida.