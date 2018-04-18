Starbucks to Close All Its Stores in the U.S. for Afternoon of Racial-Bias Training

Starbucks has announced it will close more than 8,000 company-owned stores for an afternoon of racial-bias education. In total, nearly 175,000 employees will attend this mandatory training session. The training will become a mandatory part of the company's new hire process.

The closure will occur on Tuesday, May 29, and will affect the over 50 Starbucks locations throughout Miami.

The training comes as a response to last week's arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks. Employees called police on the men who were simply sitting in the coffee shop. The incident was recorded by customers and went viral, with over eight million views on Twitter, according to the New York Times. The men were not charged and released, but damage was already done, with the hashtag #boycottStarbucks trending. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson released a video apology and met with community leaders in Philadelphia.

In a statement posted on its website, Johnson notes, “I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it. While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”

All Starbucks company-owned retail stores and corporate offices will be closed in the afternoon of Tuesday, May 29. During that time, partners will go through a training program designed to "address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, prevent discrimination and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome."

The program is being developed with the help of several experts on racial bias including Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; Heather McGhee, president of Demos; former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; and Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

