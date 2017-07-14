Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, and McDonald's Offer Deals in Miami This Weekend

menu

Friday, July 14, 2017 at 11:06 a.m.
By David Minsky
If you like tea, doughnuts, and ice cream, get them free this weekend in Miami.

Starbucks introduced its Teavana iced tea drink July 11, and today the coffee chain is giving away 12-ounce drinks on Free Tea Friday to customers in the U.S. and Canada. The offer is limited, lasting from 1 to 2 p.m. today only, so get there fast.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the glazed doughnut by offering a dozen for only 80 cents. There's a catch, though: You first have to buy a dozen of them at regular price ($7.99) to get the deal. According to WFMY News 2, Vernon Rudolph began selling his signature glazed doughnuts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on July 13, 1937. He used a secret recipe he bought from a New Orleans pastry chef.

From noon to 5 p.m. today, Baskin-Robbins will hand out free slices of its mint chocolate chip Polar Pizza.

This Sunday, snag a free vanilla cone at McDonald's for National Ice Cream Day. Download the restaurant's mobile app and redeem the free cone through there. The deal lasts all day, but between 2 and 5 p.m., one person who redeems a free cone via the app will be selected to win a one-time Golden Arches Cone souvenir and free vanilla cones for life. The restaurant chain is also offering one-dollar Cokes in special cups that invite you to "share an ice-cold coke" with a "selfie master," a "bro," or others.

David Minsky
David Minsky is a U.S. Navy veteran and Tulane graduate who has experience reporting on stories from California, South Florida, and the Deep South. He has also won some journalism awards. Email or tweet David with story tips and ideas.
