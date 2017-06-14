Spun Candy in Midtown Channels Your Inner Willy Wonka

EXPAND Courtesy of Spun Candy Miami

What human on Earth hasn't dreamed of being Willy Wonka? (The Gene Wilder version, of course.)

If you've always wanted to channel the candy-making master, live out your fantasy at the recently opened Spun Candy in midtown Miami. At interactive workshops, sugar enthusiasts can make whimsical lollipops inspired by everything from flowers to emojis.

The standout is the candy-face class, in which students attempt to make lollipops that looks like themselves.

When owners Isabel Lau and Alexi Dominguez moved to Miami from Venezuela to open their store, they had no idea how popular these classes would become.

Lau, a longtime candy-maker who has created treats for the likes of Tom Ford and Hilton Hotels, conceptualized the candy-face class. “We wanted people to get a hands-on experience when it came to candy," Lau says. "We not only wanted them to buy our candy but feel like they were a part of the process, and everyone loved it."

The class consists of 90 minutes of hands-on instruction from Lau and Dominguez, who help participants sculpt their lollipop faces. “We tailor the process to each student. For example, if you have dark hair and blue eyes, we will teach you how to color the sugar to make it look like you,” Dominguez says about the classes, which are suitable for all skill levels. Adds Lau: “We understand not everyone has had experience working with candy and take everything step by step, teaching you how to mold your lips, eyes, etc.”

Participants can choose the flavor of the candy and how they want to portray themselves. “Some students take a little artistic liberty, giving themselves features they don’t necessarily have,” Dominguez jokes.

Part of what makes the classes such a hit is that they're well suited for groups. People often choose to celebrate birthdays or other occasions and bring their own alcohol and food to enjoy while making their confections. Prices are $35 per child aged 6 to 12 and $60 per adult; a $5 discount is applied for every additional person.

If making a massive lollipop seems intimidating, a wide selection of other treats is also available, including specialty hard candy that is vegan, gluten-free, and 100 percent natural ($2.99 per bag). Spun also offers everything gourmet popcorn ($5.99), fudge ($5.99), and peanut brittle ($6.99), all made in-house.

Spun Candy Miami

3401 Buena Vista Blvd., #123, Miami; 786-558-4414; spun-candyfl.com. Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

