Sprung! Beer Festival Spotlights Florida Craft Brewers

Biscayne Bay Brewing's Jose Mallea Announces Candidacy for Florida Legislature


Sprung! Beer Festival Spotlights Florida Craft Brewers

Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Laine Doss
See more photos from Sprung! 2017 here.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill
A A

Sprung!, Wynwood's spring beer festival, has evolved from its original spring-break theme a few years ago.

Gone are giant Jenga and human bowling, replaced by a beer-aficionado vibe. That's not to say the festival was a staid affair: After all, with an chance to sample more than 300 beers in one sunny afternoon, attendees were ready to make merry.

The best thing about Sprung! is organizer Tony Albelo's commitment to showcasing Florida breweries. Local mainstays like Wynwood Brewing and Concrete Beach poured alongside newcomers such as Broski Ciderworks and Silver Brewing Co.

Laine Doss

MIA Beer Co's. Encanto de Amor was the perfect beer for a hot Miami afternoon. Passionfruit gives this low-alcohol Berliner Weiss an added pucker factor.

Laine Doss

Silver Brewing Co.'s Peach of a Gringa is a blonde ale infused with fresh peaches. The brewers plan to open a brewery and taproom in Kendall in 2018.

Laine Doss

King Fox Brewery poured several beers, including an imperial Oreo stout, a peach grisette, and a blackberry-and-raspberry Berliner Weisse called Black That Razz Up!

Laine Doss

Concrete Beach's Tangerica IPA has refreshing citrus notes for a balanced, drinkable beer. For those who like something hoppier, the Mas Hops double IPA with a 10 percent ABV filled the bill.

Laine Doss

Give 3 Sons Brewing from Dania Beach a hand for its Vanilla Spice Spice Baby — a whiskey-barrel-aged stout with allspice, nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Laine Doss

In addition to pouring its popular La Rubia and Pop's Porter, Wynwood Brewing also offered a Cup of Jose — a coffee porter with cherry and chocolate notes.

Laine Doss

Broski Ciderworks offered a passionfruit cider and a classic crisp cider.

Laine Doss

Biscayne Bay Brewing poured a farmhouse ale and the Cuban coffee porter La Colada.

Laine Doss

Finally, a trip south to the Keys came courtesy of Islamorada Beer Co. Its Sandbar Sunday was designed for hot Florida days on the boat or beach.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
RC Cola Plant
550 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

