The Taco Stand is coming to Wynwood
Southern California's the Taco Stand to Open First East Coast Location in Wynwood

Laine Doss | October 5, 2017 | 11:23am
With Mexico just a short drive away, Southern California's food scene has long been influenced by its neighbor to the south. Baja fish tacos are as cemented into SoCal's culture as surfing and celebrity sightings.

Now, one of the West Coast's favorite taco shops has set its sights on Miami's hippest, youngest neighborhood. The Taco Stand, a family-owned taqueria with locations in downtown San Diego, La Jolla, and Encinitas, is opening its first East Coast location in Wynwood.

Co-owner Julian Hakim says Miami is the perfect location for his restaurant's expansion. "Wynwood felt like a natural fit for the brand and our audience as it provides the energy and atmosphere we’ve become known for."

The 1,700-square-foot eatery, set to open in November, will serve Baja-inspired food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Designed by Ximena Estadella, the 45-seat space will feature a hand-painted menu board on corrugated aluminum and a green, white, and red color scheme representing the Mexican flag. Cuban artist Rigo Leon has been commissioned to create a mural inside the restaurant, but try to take your eyes off the open kitchen, where fresh tortillas will be turned out and a vertical spit will roast pork for al pastor tacos.

The Taco Stand will serve tacos and burritos made with handmade corn tortillas and salsas daily, along with guacamole, paletas, churros, imported beer, and Mexican Coke. The fast-casual restaurant's affordable menu includes carne asada tacos ($3.29), al pastor burritos ($6.99), pollo quesadillas ($7.79), and mar y tierra fries, topped with grilled shrimp, grilled Angus steak, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese ($9.49).

The Taco Stand joins other fast-casual favorites in Wynwood — including Federal Donuts, Dizengoff, Zak the Baker, Baja Bao, and Coyo Taco — making it the best Miami neighborhood to eat and drink on a budget.

The Taco Stand. 313 NW 25th St., Miami; letstaco.com. Beginning November 2017, open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

