Southern California's the Taco Stand to Open First East Coast Location in Wynwood

With Mexico just a short drive away, Southern California's food scene has long been influenced by its neighbor to the south. Baja fish tacos are as cemented into SoCal's culture as surfing and celebrity sightings.

Now, one of the West Coast's favorite taco shops has set its sights on Miami's hippest, youngest neighborhood. The Taco Stand, a family-owned taqueria with locations in downtown San Diego, La Jolla, and Encinitas, is opening its first East Coast location in Wynwood.

Co-owner Julian Hakim says Miami is the perfect location for his restaurant's expansion. "Wynwood felt like a natural fit for the brand and our audience as it provides the energy and atmosphere we’ve become known for."