South Florida Hops Beer Festival at Bousa Brewing Includes 30-Plus Breweries

South Florida Hops, originally a Meetup.com group for like-minded people to attend beer festivals together, has grown into a 1,000-member base that also organizes its own beer fest.

Saturday, March 3, the group will host a block party at Bousa Brewing in Little River. The festival will offer beer tastings from more than two dozen breweries, live entertainment, and a homebrewing competition.

Stuart Skopit, owner and founder of SFL Hops, says, "The cool thing people should know is that this is like three events in one. A homebrew contest is a separate event and is lucky to have eight to ten entries, but we have 14 competitors; a bottle share is usually a separate event, but it will be a part of this event too; and of course it is a full-scale beer festival."