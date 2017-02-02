South Beach's Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Offers $10,000 Valentine's Day Package

Courtesy of Drinkhouse Fire & Ice

You've met the one. Now you need to propose. You like the idea of a grand gesture, but your future life partner isn't the type to want to be on the big screen at a hockey game or be called out by a skywriter.

Your sweetie is too sophisticated for garish public displays. So your grand gesture needs to also be intimate, elegant, and private. Drinkhouse Fire & Ice (1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach) might have the solution for you — provided you're prepared for the grand gesture to set you back $10,000.

That's what it will cost you to have the South Beach bar, which is made of ice, entirely to yourselves when you pop the big question.

"It’s this epic proposal. You get picked up by a limo. The entire venue is candlelit. The venue itself is decked out in crystals; we have an 800-pound amethyst stone and other huge geodes that weigh 400 pounds," co-owner Nicole Pritchett says.

That $10,000 price tag comes with plenty of extras: The entire venue will be filled with geodes, flowers, and candlelight. Faux fur coats will be provided. The staff will freeze the ring into ice, ready to be broken open at the right moment. There will be a live band, and the full staff will be on hand. And, of course, a photographer will document the entire evening.

"You are going to walk into an experience," Pritchett says. "We’re bringing in a private chef just for the evening because we’re not really a restaurant; we’re a lounge. We’re gonna up the ante on everything. It’s going to be a mind-blowing experience. You’ll be the only couple in there, and it’s going to feel like just the two of you, yet you'll have staff at your beck and call."

Of course, if that proposal is a little too pricey for your budget, you can still enjoy Valentine's Day festivities on ice. The bar is also selling a more modest couple's package for $115, which includes two ice bar entries, including all the gear you'll need to keep warm, two well cocktails, and a bottle of champagne in the lounge, as well as chocolate treats. There will be live body painting by Miami artist Louis Valle. Known for his work around Wynwood, he recently painted a mural inside Drinkhouse.

Valle will also teach a painting class February 10. For $50 per couple, you get the canvas and supplies, wine, and entry to the ice bar. Featuring more than 10,000 pounds of ice kept at a frosty 23 degrees Fahrenheit, it's a truly unique experience.

"It is so Miami," Pritchett says. "I know people here in Miami will appreciate and love it. It’s just gonna be something really unique. And whether or not you can do the exclusive proposal idea, we’re decking the place out. It literally is an ice-breaker. I think that we all need a little something different."

