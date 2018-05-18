South Beach's Bodega Launches Mexican Street-Food Brunch

In the wee hours of Saturday, South Beach's Bodega will turn off the lights around 5 a.m, just as the late-night taco-and-tequila spot has done since it debuted in 2015. But this weekend will be different. The restaurant will reopen five hours later for its first brunch service.

This Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, swing by for churro French toast and cocktails made with grapefruit, tequila, and prosecco.

"As someone who was born and raised in Miami, I'm always tuned in to what our neighbors are asking for," says Jared Galbut, managing principal at Menin Hospitality, which owns Bodega. "When we started getting more requests for brunch, we knew it was the right time."