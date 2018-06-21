South Beach's Agaveros Cantina Offers Mexican Food and 100-Plus Tequilas

Mexican cuisine is having a moment in Miami. In the past three months, Taquiza opened a second location in North Beach, 222 Taco debuted in North Bay Village, and Diez y Seis launched at the Shore Club.

Now, find a new spot inside the Gates Hotel South Beach: Agaveros Cantina. Helmed by executive chef Nicolas Bour, a winner on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay, the restaurant serves seafood-centric fare and more than 100 tequilas and mezcals.