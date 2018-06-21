South Beach's Agaveros Cantina Offers Mexican Food and 100-Plus Tequilas

Mexican cuisine is having a moment in Miami. In the past three months, Taquiza opened a second location in North Beach, 222 Taco debuted in North Bay Village, and Diez y Seis launched at the Shore Club.
Now, find a new spot inside the Gates Hotel South Beach: Agaveros Cantina. Helmed by executive chef Nicolas Bour, a winner on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay, the restaurant serves seafood-centric fare and more than 100 tequilas and mezcals.
"It’s a modern take on the classic taqueria," Bour says. "Our menu is inspired by the flavors of Mexico and the eclectic vibe of Miami.”
From red snapper ceviche blended with mango and ginger beer, to Mexican shrimp cocktails and crisp salt cod fritters, the menu offers a mixture of starters, tacos, and heartier items, all priced from $5 to $20.
Standouts are chipotle chicken skewers served with tomato, avocado, and onion salad ($14) and a wood-roasted pork chop paired with jalapeño and cheddar grits ($16).
As for tacos, varieties include skirt steak with cabbage slaw and chimichurri; tempura local catch with cotija cheese; and grilled mushroom with heirloom tomato pico sauce ($13).
In addition to heading Agaveros, Bour also oversees the hotel's entire culinary operation, from in-room dining to banquets and special events.
Bour's two-decade culinary career includes stints as a celebrity chef for the Kentucky Derby, the French Olympic Sailing Team, and even Saudi Arabia's Prince Abdullah.
Agaveros Cantina. 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-445-8667; gatessouthbeach.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
