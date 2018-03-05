SoFi's the Scape Goat Offers American-Made Spirits and a Happy Meal Deal

To most people, a classy hole in the wall sounds like an oxymoron. That is, until they step foot inside the Scape Goat, the newest bar in the South of Fifth neighborhood of Miami Beach.

“What we are going for is a bar that satisfies both ends of the spectrum,” owner Felipe Ojeda explains. “Whether you walk in wearing shorts and flip-flops or a tuxedo, our drinks and atmosphere will satisfy you.”

The Scape Goat opened earlier this month at the location where the trendy, beer-only bar the Room once resided at 100 Collins Ave.

This place is almost literally a hole in the wall. Most people walk past it before noticing the roughly 600-square-foot space is even a bar. In fact, on busy nights, only about 40 people can fit inside.

One of the unique qualities of this pintsize watering hole is that it specializes in all-American beers, spirits, wines, and cocktails.

“We wanted to open up knowledge not only to a local interest,” Ojeda says, "but to foreigners also. It is very rewarding serving people American-produced spirits that they had no idea existed. You would be shocked at how many Russians I’ve introduced to a wide array of American vodkas."

Though the Scape Goat carries a wide selection of foreign-made liquors, all traditional and classic cocktails are made with ingredients from the United States.

Surprisingly enough, the fact that the costs are higher to obtain such obscure liquors and ingredients from smaller businesses does not result in more expensive drinks. The Scape Goat is actually sacrificing profits to offer these rarely made concoctions.

Owner Felipe Ojeda pours an old-fashioned. Photo by Nate Addlestone

Drinkers desiring an upscale cocktail should try the house specialty, a smoked-old fashioned ($14), which is absolutely exquisite. Each drink is meticulously prepared and then smoked tableside on a fresh cedar plank over an open flame.

For something more casual and economical, order the Happy Meal ($10), made with a domestic beer of choice and a shot of whiskey.

“What we are going for is a classy but not pretentious speakeasy vibe where everyone is welcome,” assistant manager Victoria Reed says.

Between 5 and 8 p.m. every day, Scape Goat hosts an outstanding happy hour, offering $4 beers, $6 wines, and $8 house cocktails. There is no “rail liquor” here. The same premium alcohol on the usual drink menu is offered during happy hour.

“The atmosphere, staff, and drinks are phenomenal,” regular Melissa Lester says. “It is such a warm and inviting vibe, a far cry from most establishments in South Beach.”

The Scape Goat. 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 786-275-6488; scapegoatsobe.com. 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

