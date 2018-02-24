 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
See more Burger Bash photos hereEXPAND
See more Burger Bash photos here
Amadeus McCaskill

SOBEWFF 2018: Swine Wins Burger Bash People's Choice Award

Laine Doss | February 24, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

The aroma of freshly grilled meat wafted through Miami Beach last evening as thousands took to the sand for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash — the annual feast that celebrates everyone's favorite sandwich.

Burger Bash judges Jonathan Cheban, Lele Pons, and David GrutmanEXPAND
Burger Bash judges Jonathan Cheban, Lele Pons, and David Grutman
Amadeus McCaskill

Related Stories

Judges Zac Posen, Jonathan Cheban, Lele Pons, Andy Cohen, and Marc Murphy joined host Guy Fieri in the quest for the "Very Best Burger". The most important of three awards for the evening is the coveted Heineken Light People's Choice Award.

Restaurants from around the country competed, with Miami restaurants like Pincho Factory, Cheeseburger Baby, and Kush taking over most of the territory.

Two South Florida restaurants were crowned winners, with Swine Southern Table & Bar winning the "People's Choice" award and a check for $5,000. Barley was named Red Robin's "Best of the Bash" and received a big red check for $10,000.

Alex Guarnaschelli, who joked earlier in the evening that she would take a selfie with any fan — as long as they dropped their voting chip in her restaurant's ballot box — won the "Very Best Burger" award for her NYC restaurant, Butter's burger. The winning "2 Mikes Burger" was a blackened all-beef cheeseburger with applewood bacon jam, jalapeno, and sunchoke relish.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >