SOBEWFF 2018: Swine Wins Burger Bash People's Choice Award

The aroma of freshly grilled meat wafted through Miami Beach last evening as thousands took to the sand for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash — the annual feast that celebrates everyone's favorite sandwich.

Judges Zac Posen, Jonathan Cheban, Lele Pons, Andy Cohen, and Marc Murphy joined host Guy Fieri in the quest for the "Very Best Burger". The most important of three awards for the evening is the coveted Heineken Light People's Choice Award.

Restaurants from around the country competed, with Miami restaurants like Pincho Factory, Cheeseburger Baby, and Kush taking over most of the territory.

Two South Florida restaurants were crowned winners, with Swine Southern Table & Bar winning the "People's Choice" award and a check for $5,000. Barley was named Red Robin's "Best of the Bash" and received a big red check for $10,000.

Alex Guarnaschelli, who joked earlier in the evening that she would take a selfie with any fan — as long as they dropped their voting chip in her restaurant's ballot box — won the "Very Best Burger" award for her NYC restaurant, Butter's burger. The winning "2 Mikes Burger" was a blackened all-beef cheeseburger with applewood bacon jam, jalapeno, and sunchoke relish.

