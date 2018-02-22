SOBEWFF 2018: Ken Oringer and Tony Messina From Boston's Uni Take Over the Broken Shaker

Uni, a Boston-based restaurant known for sushi, sashimi, and Asian street food, will pop up at the Broken Shaker Sunday afternoon to help cap off this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Out back in the Broken Shaker's charming courtyard, catch Uni chefs/partners Ken Oringer and Tony Messina serving grilled oysters and other casual à la carte seafood items inspired by Uni's umami-packed Japanese menu. The food will be paired with five unique Zacapa rum cocktails crafted by Los Angeles bartender Aaron Polsky.

"The Broken Shaker is the perfect locale for a pool party to end the festival," Messina says. "Aside from it recently being named one of the best bars in the world by the World’s 50 Best Bars, the setting is stunning. Everything, from the lights to the pool to their outdoor grill and the overall layout of the space, screams a good time."