SOBEWFF 2018: Ken Oringer and Tony Messina From Boston's Uni Take Over the Broken Shaker

Uni, a Boston-based restaurant known for sushi, sashimi, and Asian street food, will pop up at the Broken Shaker Sunday afternoon to help cap off this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
Out back in the Broken Shaker's charming courtyard, catch Uni chefs/partners Ken Oringer and Tony Messina serving grilled oysters and other casual à la carte seafood items inspired by Uni's umami-packed Japanese menu. The food will be paired with five unique Zacapa rum cocktails crafted by Los Angeles bartender Aaron Polsky.
"The Broken Shaker is the perfect locale for a pool party to end the festival," Messina says. "Aside from it recently being named one of the best bars in the world by the World’s 50 Best Bars, the setting is stunning. Everything, from the lights to the pool to their outdoor grill and the overall layout of the space, screams a good time."
In addition to offering grilled oysters, this year's menu also includes Japanese scallop tartare topped with citrus, pomegranate, and puffed rice; foie gras bratwurst smothered in Japanese mustard, apples, and kimchee; the Uni Spoon, containing applewood-smoked uni, osetra caviar, quail egg yolk, and yuzu; spicy tuna and foie gras tataki with ají amarillo and black walnut; and Japanese milk bread with caviar.
Though this pop-up will be Oringer and Messina's second Shaker takeover, the duo does not have plans to create something more permanent in Miami.
"As for expansion, we would never discount any location, but we don’t have any immediate plans for growth," Messina says. "Miami is one of our favorite cities in the country. It has a great food scene, incredible weather, and people that aren’t afraid to go out to eat regularly. Plus, while we’re in the dead of winter here in Boston, it’s also just a great time to get out of the cold for a few days and have some fun."
Shaker Sunday: Uni Barbecue and Aaron Polsky. 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 25, at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free.
