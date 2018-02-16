The Boozy Events at SOBEWFF 2018

Even though the South Beach Wine & Food Festival began as a humble wine dinner, it has grown into a full-fledged spirited affair. With the rise of craft cocktails nationwide came some of the staple events that make the fest a must-do. This year's edition will be no different, with many favorite spirits-centric events back on the roster for attendees to enjoy in the form of brunches, happy hours, and late-night bacchanals. Here's the lowdown on the booziest events at this year's SOBEWFF.

Craft-y Happy Hour. The week's spirited adventures begin at the Craft-y Happy Hour, hosted by Marc Murphy at Bodega Taqueria, in collaboration with the local craft crusaders of Craft Spirits Fest. It's an opportunity to sample some the best craft, small-batch, and artisanal spirits, served by Miami's top bartenders and brand ambassadors. Expect to enjoy cocktails shaken by the city's bartending legend, cantinero Julio Cabrera, who has been collaborating with the brands Fifty Pounds Gin and Liquore Strega since the event first popped up four years ago. 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 22, at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $95 via sobewff.org/crafty.

King's Hawaiian presents the Taste of Aloha and Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown. The annual Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown, hosted by Food Network's Anne Burrell, will pit some of the nation's most revered cocktail institutions against one another with the goal of creating the evening's most spectacular libation, worthy of the gods of tiki. This is no easy feat, because those who appreciate the tiki gospel know that the five basic tastes — sweet, sour, bitter, salty and umami — must blend harmoniously in these rum-centric offerings.