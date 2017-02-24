SOBEWFF 2017: The Five Best Places to Brunch This Weekend

EXPAND The "brekky" nachos add a twist to traditional breakfast nachos. Photo by Clarissa Buch

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is in full swing. Celebrating its sweet 16, SOBEWFF will draw an estimated 70,000 attendees plus scores of chefs and celebrities for culinary events spread across Miami Beach and the mainland. With more than 85 events to choose from, guests can enjoy a bacchanalia of innovative treats such as doughnut-wrapped fried chicken and kimchi-garnished burgers.

As Saturday and Sunday roll around, pregame the fest or take a break from the madness with brunch at one of Miami's best restaurants. From Viet-Cajun mashups to a boozy rooftop affair, here are five places to consider for a bite and a few mimosas:

EXPAND The bread pudding is large enough to fill four diners. Photo by Clarissa Buch

1. Phuc Yea

Escape the craziness of South Beach with a quiet meal in the MiMo District. Specializing in Viet-Cajun cuisine, Phuc (pronounced fook) Yea marries Vietnamese and Cajun flavors popular in Houston and New Orleans, where the cities' large Vietnamese populations melded with traditional Southern and Cajun flavors. Created by co-owners Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata — the duo behind the Federal Food Drink & Provisions and later the Fed — Phuc Yea's brunch is a quiet force to be reckoned with. If you go, make sure to order the "brekky" nachos, a spinoff of traditional breakfast nachos ($10). Sesame rice crackers are smothered in salsa, crème fraîche, bird's-eye chili, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg. Cover yourself with a few napkins beforehand because the plate is messy.

EXPAND Avocado toast with ZTB bread. Photo by Clarissa Buch

2. The Continental

If you want to stay near the main SOBEWFF action, snag a classic brunch at the Continental. It fuses the feeling of a '60s diner with high-quality, gourmet eats and drinks at a reasonable price. Think traditional eggs, toast, and potatoes alongside edgier and funkier options such as a Cuban omelet and cheesesteak egg rolls. Diners can't go wrong with the restaurant's avocado toast, served on fresh Zak the Baker bread and accompanied by two poached eggs.

