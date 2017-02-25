menu

SOBEWFF 2017: JR's Gourmet Burgers of Miami Springs Wins Burger Bash's People's Choice Award

The Best Events at SOBEWFF 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

SOBEWFF 2017: JR's Gourmet Burgers of Miami Springs Wins Burger Bash's People's Choice Award

Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 11:19 a.m.
By Laine Doss
JR's Gourmet Burgers Wins Peoples' Choice
JR's Gourmet Burgers Wins Peoples' Choice
Courtesy SOBEWFF
A A

Miami Beach's briny ocean breezes were tinged with the scent of grilled beef last evening as thousands took to the sand for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash — the annual feast that celebrates all things on a bun.

Judges Ayesha Curry, Rev Run, Adam Richman and Emilio Estefan joined host Rachael Ray in the quest for the "Very Best Burger". Equally (if not more) important was the sought-out "People's Choice" award.

Vote for Pincho
Vote for Pincho
Laine Doss

Related Stories

Restaurants from around the country competed, with Miami eateries taking over a major portion of the tent. Local favorites included Fooq's, Pubbelly, and Pincho Factory, which campaigned heavily to get out the vote for its Pincho burger.

Two South Florida restaurants came up winners, with JR's Gourmet Burgers winning the coveted "Peoples' Choice" award — and a large check for $5,000.

Tucker Dukes' Lunchbox was awarded the Red Robin "Best of the Bash" title, which comes with a $10,000 prize purse and the opportunity to have the winning creation on the restaurant chain's menu.

Little Jacks' Tavern burger
Little Jacks' Tavern burger
Laine Doss

The "Very Best Burger" title went to Little Jack's Tavern from Charleston. The winning "Tavern Burger" was comprised of a smashed beef patty with American cheese, onion, and sunchoke relish on a sesame seed bun.

Al Roker
Al Roker
Laine Doss

Of course, the highlight of the evening — and every Burger Bash, was an Al Roker sighting. The Today Show celeb was dishing out Beyond Meat burgers and schmoozing with fans who queued up to get a selfie and a nibble of his meat-alternative sandwich.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >