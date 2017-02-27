SOBEWFF 2017: Hot Chicken and Wings Trending at Chicken Coupe

Hattie B's hot chicken with Johnny cake. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

When the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Chicken Coupe first nested at the W South Beach five years ago the bulk of the event fell under the purview of The Dutch's Andrew Carmellini. In recent years the festival has taken over that role while upping the price of a ticket to the all-you-can handle fried chicken and champagne orgy from $250 a head to $325 for this year.

Though it seems little could top last year's event, when Daniel Boulud could be spotted feeding fried chicken thighs to the iconic portrait artist Chuck Close, this year's festival managed to bring together some of the country's top fried chicken experts to ply their wares to the rich and the ravished.

In keeping with trends, guests were greeted by Nashville's Hattie B's Hot Chicken, where executive chef John Lasater gleefully dished out plate after plate of his tongue-searing poultry. The accompanying cornmeal Johnny cake and a small dish of braised collard greens helped turn down the heat so you could return for another bite.

Whereas last year chef after chef seemed only willing to use chicken thighs, wings and legs were all the rage. New York City's Hill Country Chicken served crisp drumettes slightly sweetened with a pepper jelly atop intensely cheesy grits. Pig & Khao served twice-floured, twice-fried drums and flats, with an unmistakeable hit of fish sauce in the curry that doused them.

Pig & Khao's curry wings. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Elsewhere, chefs proffered straight up white meat, or broken down chicken parts. Richard Hales of Bird & Bone served up his version of Nashville hot chicken, on the slightly sweeter side, atop half moons of Zak The Baker sourdough and crisped Brussels sprouts reminiscent of those found at his Sakaya Kitchen. Hefty portions of Indonesian fried chicken from Boston's Myers + Change came crusted with an assertive blend of turmeric, lemongrass, and bird's eye chilies, served atop a ginger-sesame flecked waffle that was a welcome change from the traditional version.

Among the best bites were Phuc Yea's fried shards of chicken skin dusted with salt and pepper spice, sriracha aioli, and a smattering of fresh herbs to cut all the fat. Nearby, Michael Solomonov's lightly fried hunks of white meats frosted in pungent za'atar were tucked into fluffy sliders with spicy tehina and chopped Israeli pickles. It was a little something to get you excited for his forthcoming Wynwood location of Federal Donuts, but also left you hoping he'll open another outpost of his fast-casual hummus joint Dizengoff down here.

Hill Country Chicken's drumettes with sweet grits. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Fatty and happy with greasy lips and the onset of champagne headaches, we departed as the night's DJ began getting serious with the Bar Mitzvah classics. Art Smith and Ash Fulk of Hill Country Barbecue Market were just coordinating some kind of dance circle. And sauntering through the W's lobby and glancing into The Dutch, we couldn't help but wonder what it would be like to take the $325 ticket (the festival supplies New Times' free of charge) and order 54 of Carmellini's Little Oyster Sandwiches.

