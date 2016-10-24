SOBEWFF 2017 Festival Tickets on Sale Today, Catch Festival Founder Lee Schrager on Facebook Live Wednesday

EXPAND Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of several Broadway musicals at NYCWFF Broadway Brunch Photo by Laine Doss

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival, Miami's annual blowout fete for everything food and drink, takes over the city again for five days of feasting.

From February 22 - 26, 2017, the annual event returns with more food, drink, and celebrity chef debauchery than ever. Tickets went on sale today, October 24 and, unlike other years, signature events like Burger Bash ($250) and Chicken Coupe ($325) are still available.

Still, some dinners have already sold out including Friday's Dinner hosted by Bobby Flay, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, & Sergio Sigala; Dinner hosted by Stephanie Izard and Dale Talde; Dinner hosted by Benjamin Bruno, Martha Stewart and Antonio Bachour; and Dinner hosted by Michelle Bernstein, Gabrielle Hamilton and Kaytlin Brakefield.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival's virtual box office opening comes right on the heels of its sister event, the New York City Wine & Food Festival. This multi-day event might take place in the home of title sponsor Food Network, but Miami toques have managed to steal the spotlight by taking over Manhattan.

Nedal Ahmad Photo by Laine Doss

Macchialina's Michael Pirolo and Edge Steak & Bar's Aaron Brooks brought Miami to the Big Apple, hosting a special I Love Miami Spice dinner. The event, held at the McCarren Hotel in Brooklyn, convinced many a New Yorker that a trip to the Sunshine State is in their cold, snowy future this winter. Pinch Factory's Nedal Ahmad presented his famous toston burger at this year's Burger Bash.

Nicole Votano Photo by Laine Doss

Other Miami chefs spotted in New York included Dirt's Nicole Votano, Fireman Derek Kaplan, Michelle Bernstein, Sarsaparilla Club's Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, and Jaya at the Setai's Mathias Gervais.

Festival founder, Lee Brian Schrager and celebrity chef Bobby Flay. Photo by Laine Doss

Lee Brian Schrager, founder of both festivals, says there's a natural connection between the two cities. “There’s so much synergy between the culinary scenes of Miami and New York – we’re a quick plane ride away, and the festivals provide a platform for the chefs to network and collaborate with each other; contributing to the thriving food scene in both cities.”

If you have a question about either festival, Schrager will chat about the upcoming South Beach Wine & Festival during a Facebook Live session this Wednesday, October 26 at 2 p.m. Catch it at Miami New Times Food & Drink's Facebook page and have your questions and comments ready.

Celebrity chef Michael Symon Photo by Laine Doss

Meanwhile, snag your tickets to festival events at sobefest.com. Tickets range in price from $20 for the Badia Spices Fun and Fit as a Family to $500 for a seat to Saturday evening's Tribute Dinner honoring José Andrés and Maisons Marques & Domaines owners Jean-Claude Rouzaud and Frédéric Rouzaud with Master of Ceremonies Anthony Bourdain.

