SOBEWFF 2017: Art of Tiki Featured Zombies, Scorpions, and Enough Rum to Kill a Pirate

The Beaker & Gray zombies served zombies with dark and white rum, sherry, ginger creole falernum, passionfruit, orange juice, and angostura. Photo by Laine Doss

If cocktails are a religion, than tiki is some hybrid of Santería and gold-wrapped, incense-burning Catholicism. While classic cocktails like the daiquiri, a humble shake of lime juice, dark rum, and simple syrup, rely on only a handful of ingredients to balance out the alcohol's burn, in tiki no less than a half dozen powerfully flavored ingredients ranging from spice-infused syrups to tropical fruit juices cloak enough rum to pickle someone's liver three times over.

The rum of the night (sponsored of course, as were the tickets the festival provided to New Times) was Haiti's Rhum Barbancourt and bartenders from across Miami and the country were on hand for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Art of Tiki, held at the Kimpton Surfcomber hotel to pour both the white and dark varieties with abandon.

Photo by Laine Doss

The judge's pick of the night was Jane Danger, a former CBGB and Death & Co. barkeep, who is now head bartender at New York City' Mother of Pearl and Cienfuegos. Danger, sporting a mermaid outfit that included a shiny aqua wig, along with her co-conspirators took the judge's prize with their "beet on the brat," a blend of dark rum, with absinthe, green apple juice, cinnamon and passion fruit syrup, and beet root powder.

The Regent's Tangata Manu. Photo by Laine Doss

Wywnwood's Beaker & Gray took home the people's choice award, thanks in no small part to the fact that bartender Ben Potts and staff dressed up as top-hatted zombies dishing out drinks and shots fuming with dry ice.

Of course, the majority of Miami's bar scene was represented include Sweet Liberty, The Regent Cocktail Club, and The Broken Shaker.

From further afield came Cleveland's Porco Lounger & Tiki Room with a snowbird carrying aged dark rum, white rum, fassianola syrup, a strawberry and tropical fruit concoction integral to the hurricane, coconut water, all spice-infused balsamic vinegar, and amontillado.

Jacksonville's Flask & Cannon mixed up blood moons with white rum, Lustau Fino sherry, passionfruit honey, lime juice, blood orange juice, and angostura bitters. St. Augustine's Odd Birds dished out the drink they called spirit consumption with white and dark rums, a ginger-turmeric-ají amarillo syrup, house made crème de banane, and angostura. The kicker was the rehydrated scorpions that littered the table and were presented to the judges.

Odd Bird's spirit consumption and scorpions. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Terrified, yet unable to resist, I ate half of one, but only the tail end because the face and pincers were too horrifying. The taste? Think dried out soft-shell crab. Just keep chewing and swallowing, don't think about what you're eating, and don't fall in the pool.

