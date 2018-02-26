SOBEWFF 2018: Country Singer Trisha Yearwood Hosts Southern Kitchen Brunch

Traffic was crawling, pedestrians were jaywalking as if they had a death wish, and parking garages were jammed. Although this sounds like a typical weekend in South Beach, it was something more: the final day of this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

And it didn't disappoint. Sunday, country singer Trisha Yearwood hosted the annual Southern Kitchen Brunch at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel as part of the New York Times Cooking Series.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., attendees took free pictures with the singer-turned-cook. They also sampled tons of down-home Southern goodness from various restaurants.