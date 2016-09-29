Snag Free Coffee Today For National Coffee Day At These Places

Happy National Coffee Day Courtesy Spasso

Today is National Coffee Day — which means it's possibly the most caffeinated made-up food holiday f the year.

The best part of this day is the fact that many stores and restaurants are giving away java for free! So, whether you need some morning Joe or an afternoon pick-me-up, take advantage of these free coffee deals.

Note: These deals are good for today only (Thursday, September 29) and a few (but not all) require a purchase.

Crema

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, located at 169 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, is offering patrons a free Illy coffee with a purchase of a breakfast or lunch item on September 29th in honor of National Coffee Day. Coffee lovers can drop in any time from 7a.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy their choice of a free shot of espresso, a macchiato, cappuccino, latte, or freshly brewed coffee.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms is giving customers a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, hot or iced, in any size all day long on National Coffee Day. Just text the word FREECOFFEE to 64827 using your smartphone, and will receive a mobile coupon for a free hot or iced coffee, in any size. The offer is good for today only.

Della Test Kitchen at The Wynwood Yard

Della Test kitchen is offering a free cold-brewed La Perla coffee to anyone who purchases a bowl during National Coffee day. The offer is good for dine-in patrons only.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin Donuts turns 66 this year and to celebrate the momentous occasion you can get a medium coffee for 66 cents on National Coffee Day. The offer is good all day and no other purchase is required.

Krispy Kreme

Always more than generous, Krispy Kreme is giving out a free glazed doughnut and 12 ounce coffee at all participating locations for National Coffee Day. No purchase necessary — just ask nicely.

Take your much needed coffee break on Thursday, September 29th. Get a FREE Original Glazed Doughnut and a FREE 12 oz cup of coffee (at participating US locations). No coupon necessary.

Spasso

Stop by Spasso in Coconut Grove for an affogato, a scoop of vanilla gelato topped with a shot of espresso.

Segafredo Café

Segafredo Cafe will offer complimentary shots of coffee all day for National Coffee Day. The offer is good at Segafredo L'Originale (1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach) and Segafredo Bayside (401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami). In addition, take a selfie and tag Segafredo on Facebook and you'll have the chance of winning free coffee for the entire month of October. The winner will be announced on September 30.

Starbucks

Alas, no free coffee love from Starbucks. The chain will, however, plant a tree for every customer who purchases a brewed Mexican Chiapas coffee in participating stores on National Coffee Day.The One Tree for Every Bag Commitment is an effort by Starbucks to help combat coffee rust in Latin America. The fungus attacks trees, making it nearly impossible to grow coffee. So far, the company has donated enough funds to plant 18 million rust resistant trees.

W Miami

In honor of National Coffee Day, W Miami (485 Brickell Ave.) invites you to get your java fix with complimentary Illy coffee from 8:00AM to 12:00PM. in the lobby.