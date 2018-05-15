SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas Offers Three Miami Dining Experiences

Less than an hour's flight from the Magic City, the SLS Baha Mar is a playground in the Bahamas that merges the colorful vibe of island life with some Miami-style dining experiences.

The 299-room hotel is part of the large Baha Mar resort complex, which contains the SLS and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. A Rosewood hotel is set to open soon. All three properties are connected by a sweeping casino and an arcade of high-end shops, galleries, and restaurants. Though the sprawling resorts here might resemble South Beach's in many regards, Nassau is far more laid-back. A stay at the pool is less afternoon rave and more a place to enjoy a book and a frozé.

Photo by Laine Doss

Along with typical hotel eateries such as Starbucks and a dumpling shop, the SLS offers a trio of some of Miami's best restaurant — each already part of the SBE hotel stable. Michael Schwartz's Fi'lia, along with South Beach hot spots Katsuya and Cleo, have made the 180-mile trek to Nassau's famed Cable Beach area.