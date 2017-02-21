Sixth-Annual JWU Zest Award Nominees Announced: Vote for New Times

The 2016 Zest winners. Photo by Laine Doss

In 2012, Johnson & Wales University's North Miami Campus initiated the JWU Zest Awards, which recognize the local culinary community for excellence.

The awards have become an integral part of Miami's food-and-beverage landscape. Chefs and restaurateurs acknowledge the Zests as Miami's homegrown version of the nationally acclaimed James Beard Awards.

Last year's Zest winners included Brad Kilgore's Alter (best new restaurant), Sugarcane's Timon Balloo (culinary innovator), and Antonio Bachour (baking and pastry innovator).

This year, Zests will be awarded in seven juried categories: Best Restaurant, Best Boutique Restaurant, Best New Restaurant, Best Bar & Lounge, Best Wine Program, Chef of the Year, and Baking & Pastry Chef of the Year.

In addition, there are two categories for Reader's Choice awards: Food and Drink Reporting in Traditional Media and Food and Drink Influencers. The winners are chosen by the public's vote at jwu.edu/zest. New Times has been nominated for a Zest in the category Best Traditional Reporting.

Disclosure: As editor of New Times' food coverage, I am also part of the judging committee for the seven juried categories. I am not in any way involved in the Reader's Choice categories of food coverage.

The winners will be announced March 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at an awards reception and ceremony at Johnson & Wales University's Wildcat Center. During the reception, Alison Burgos of Seed Food & Wine Festival will receive the annual community leader award (individual or organization) for her commitment to educating Miami about the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Here's the full list of 2017 Zest nominees:

Best Restaurant (open for at least 18 months)

Coya

La Mar by Gaston Acurio

Matador Room

Palme d'Or

Quality Meats

Best Boutique Restaurant (open for at least 18 months; 75 seats or fewer)

Alter

Eating House

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar

Drunken Dragon

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

Best New Restaurant (opened since September 2015 to September 2016)

Bachour Bakery & Bistro

Brava by Brad Kilgore

Glass & Vine

Komodo

PB Station

Phuc Yea

Sarsaparilla Club

Best Bar & Lounge

Broken Shaker

MO Bar at the Mandarin Oriental

Pawn Broker

Repour Bar

Sweet Liberty

Best Wine Program

Bourbon Steak

Casa Tua

Coya

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

Stripsteak by Michael Mina

Chef of the Year

Eileen Andrade, Finka Table & Tap

Jeremy Ford, the Matador Room at Edition

Brad Kilgore, Alter and Brava by Brad Kilgore

Jose Mendin, Pubbelly Restaurant Group

Xavier Torres, Drunken Dragon

Baking & Pastry Chef of the Year

Simon Bregardis, Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Soraya Kilgore, Alter

John Martinez, Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Michelle Negron, Timo

Levi Richard, Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Camila Velez, SLS Brickell

Reader's Choice: Food and Drink Reporting in Traditional Media

Eater Miami

Edible South Florida

Indulge

Miami Herald

Miami Modern Luxury Magazine

Miami New Times

Ocean Drive

South Florida Food & Wine

The Naughty Fork

WLRN Topical Currents' "Food News & Views" with Linda Gassenheimer

Reader's Choice: Food and Drink Influencers

Adventures of the Foodaholic

Burger Beast

Chat Chow

Fatgirl Hedonist

Hungry Black Man

Knock on Food

MIA Bites

Miami Food Pug

Mitch and Mel Take Miami

The Hungry Post

To vote for your picks, visit jwu.edu/zest.

