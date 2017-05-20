Six Upcoming Seasonal Craft Beer Releases You Need in Your Fridge

MIA Beer Company's Neon white IPA is one of several products set to be released in cans for the first time. Photo courtesy of MIA Beer Company

Part of what makes visiting a local brewery's taproom so special is the draft lineup: There's usually something on tap you can't find in stores — or in many of the local craft beer bars, for that matter.

But what about when you want to take some of that uber-limited specialty brew home with you (and of course there's no growler/crowler fills)? That's where bottle releases and new product cans make life so much better. Bottle releases don't happen often, but when they do, it's usually for something super-special, be it a seasonal release that only happens once a year or that one-off, barrel-aged brew meant to celebrate a holiday or even the brewery's anniversary.

If you're thirsty for something different, below are just a few of the upcoming South Florida beer releases you won't want to miss.

Photo courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing

1. Big Poppa

Fans of J. Wakefield Brewing's (120 NW 24th St., Miami) Florida Weisse bottle releases have no problem lining up for the February Dragon Fruit Passion Fruit and early fall Miami Madness mango Berliner drops, but stout lovers get just as excited for the brewery's annual Big Poppa release. This year, the coconut-and-coffee-infused imperial stout — made in collaboration with San Diego's Abnormal Beer Co. and brewed with San Diego-based Mostra Coffee — clocks in at 16 percent ABV. It will be released at noon Saturday, June 10, alongside two additional one-off bottles. They are Boss Tycoon, an imperial stout brewed in collaboration with Kyle Harrop of Horus Aged Ales, using honey, macadamia nuts, coconut, vanilla, cocoa nibs, coffee, and marshmallows; and Boutit Boutit, an imperial stout brewed with chocolate and vanilla in collaboration with Three Chiefs Handcrafted Ales homebrewers.

Photo courtesy of MIA Beer Co.

2. HRD WTR

MIA Beer Company's (10400 SW 33rd St., Doral) newest craft creation, HRD WTR, isn't actually beer. Instead, it's just as the name implies: hard water — or, more accurate, a malt-based hard seltzer that's about 5 percent ABV. Made by fermenting sugar with champagne yeast, the resulting sparkling alcohol is flavored with fresh juices to create several sparkling flavors, including lemon/lime/cucumber, blueberry, and grapefruit. Although you can find HRD WTR on tap at the Doral-based brewery, the product will soon become available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans ($9.99) for distribution and in-taproom sales beginning in July. Fans of some of MIA's more popular core brews can also rejoice when the brewery begins canning six-packs of 305 golden ale ($8.99), expected to hit distribution in June, as well as Neon white IPA ($11.99), which will be available for sale in the taproom beginning in June while also being released to a limited number of select local accounts.

Photo by Nicole Danna

3. Chocolate Banana Milkshake

Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. (3200 NW 23rd Ave., Pompano Beach) has been open for only two years — the anniversary is in July — but has already found a fast following for its seasonal specialty bottle releases. In addition to the Candy Cane porter each November and the Johnny B. Gourd coconut pumpkin American ale in August, that includes one of the brewery's most popular releases so far: co-founder and brewer Adam Feingold's Chocolate Banana Milkshake. This weekend, the imperial milk stout will be released for the second time in 22-ounce bottles starting at noon on Sunday, May 20, in honor of National Craft Beer Week. Brewed with real banana and milk chocolate, the stout is smooth, sweet, and offers a satisfying balance between both. Close your eyes, and it's like you're sipping on a boozy banana milkshake. Just be sure to get there early. A limited number of bottles ($15) of both the brewery's Coconut Creamsicle (a tart and creamy sour ale) and the Chocolate Banana Milkshake will be available, with no bottle limit. Both beers will also be released on draft in the taproom.



Photo courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery

4 . Juicing Room, I Want It Now!, Boy That's Great Stuff!, and Save Some Room for Later

Save Some Room For Later, a German chocolate cake imperial brown ale with coconut and chocolate (8.8 percent ABV), will be just one of four bottles being released during Funky Buddha Brewery (1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park) weekend anniversary party going down Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4. The four-year milestone will be celebrated with several never-before-bottled brews currently being sold together as an optional package add-on when you purchase tickets to any of the brewery's events slated to take place during the anniversary weekend at the Oakland Park taproom. If you add on the $60 bottle package you'll also get Juicing Room, a Bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout aged in Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels and infused with real blueberry juice; Boy, That's Great Stuff!, a hoppy session IPA; and I Want It Now! Tropical gose, a new name for the brewery's Veruca Snozzberry gose first released in 2013 as a 150 bottle run for the brand's Imperial club members. Any leftover bottles will be available starting Saturday (four-packs only) for taproom sales. Tickets to each event are available on Funky Buddha's website.

Photo courtesy of LauderAle

5. Barrel-Aged Black Mamba

Last summer, Broward County-based LauderAle (3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale) did a limited run canning of its Heisenberg hefeweizen and C Porter coconut porter to celebrate its two-year mark. This year, the Fort Lauderdale nano brewery will be bottling and canning several barrel-aged brews for the two-day, three-year anniversary party set for Saturday July 29 and Sunday, July 30. At the top of the list are two barrel-aged versions of Black Mamba (7.2 percent ABV), an export stout that won gold and silver medals at the Best Florida Beer Competition two years in a row. Both a bourbon-barrel and Cabernet wine barrel-aged version will be available. You can also grab cans or bottles of LauderAle's Buffalo Trace bourbon barrel-aged Double D imperial IPA (8.8 percent ABV); Pinot Noir barrel-aged Gulfstream Cream cream ale (5 percent ABV); Pinot Noir barrel-aged Pieces of 8 Belgian tripel (8.6 percent ABV); white oak Chardonnay barrel-aged Sizzler saison (6.8 percent ABV); Heaven Hill bourbon barrel-aged C Porter; and Derailed, a sour mashed version of the Heisenberg brewed with champagne yeast and aged in white oak Chardonnay barrels.

Photo by Doug Fairall

6. Grapefruit Category 5 IPA

Due South Brewing Co. (2900 High Ridge Rd., Boynton Beach) first began brewing this grapefruit-infused version of their Category 5 for their third-anniversary in 2015. The 8.5 percent ABV imperial IPA, treated with over two pounds of fresh Fort Pierce-grown grapefruit zest (and this year, juice, too) per barrel, was such a hit they decided to offer it in cans last summer for the first time. Next month, the second annual release is one you need to show up for. The four-pack cans officially drop in the taproom at noon on Friday, June 30, or you can try it on draft in the taproom. A limited amount will be distributed to select retail accounts in the South Florida area.