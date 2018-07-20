 


Rendering of Sistrunk Market & Brewery
Rendering of Sistrunk Market & Brewery
Courtesy of Sistrunk Market

Sistrunk Market & Brewery to Open in Fort Lauderdale

Laine Doss | July 20, 2018 | 12:00pm
Sistrunk Market & Brewery, a 40,000-square-foot multi-use facility, is slated to open this fall in FAT Village.

Society 8 Hospitality Group's Steven Dapuzzo says the project will include a food hall, a fully operational brewery, an event space, a meeting space, a recording studio, light-use office space, and warehouse space. "It's really a lifestyle complex. The plan is for people to be able to work, eat, and play there."

The focal point of Sistrunk is the food hall and brewery. A dozen kiosks will surround the brewery's taproom, and seven of them will serve food from local entrepreneurs. Dapuzzo says about half of the kiosks have secured commitments from local chefs, though the names have not been released.

Khoffner Brewery, headed by third-generation German brewer Rauf Khoffner, will move into the space. The brewery, currently located in Fort Lauderdale near Searstown, will relocated to this larger space, which includes a bottling line. The brewery's specialty is traditional German-style beers.

In addition, the brewery will offer a limited production of American beers under the Shady Brewing moniker.

To launch the brewery, Sistrunk Market & Brewery will host a homebrewers' competition in the coming months. The winner will have the chance to make their beer professionally at the brewery. "So many homebrewers have dreams of opening up a brewery, but it's very cost-prohibitive," Dapuzzo says. "This is a unique opportunity to jumpstart someone's career."

Sistrunk Market & Brewery. 115 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-329-2551; society8.com. Opening fall 2018.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

