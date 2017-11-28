Here's What You'll Indulge in at New Times' Sips and Sweets

Happy holidays! It's the time of the year when the malls are festooned with garland and twinkle lights and we gather with loved ones around the tree to exchange gifts while the Chipmunks sing carols in the background.
This year, instead of having the gang over to your house, make plans to meet at New Times' Sips and Sweets.
Thursday, December 14, from 8 to 11 p.m., the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection will be transformed into a winter wonderland brimming with treats, cocktails, holiday music, and fun. Enjoy food from these Miami eateries:
- 180 Degrees @ the DRB
- Ali's Sweet Treats
- Amour de Miami
- Bagatelle
- Boss Burger N Brew
- The Brick Miami
- Cao Chocolates
- Circus Eats
- Colombina
- Dough Miami
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Grate Madeline
- Kravy Jerky
- Pilo's Street Tacos
- Sagrado Pastry
Additionally, VIP ticketholders will enjoy bites by Courtney's Cookies and Dylan's Candy Bar, along with complimentary savory bites from Amour de Miami and Sagrado Pastry.
Sip libations provided by Voga Italia wine, Prescribed Spirits, Zamaca, Gemma di Luna, Diplomático, Koloa, Fireball, Russian Standard, and Chila Orchata.
Break out your favorite ugly holiday sweater and get creative with themed props in the photo booth, and rock out to your favorite songs spun by two DJs. Skip the mall and shop for holiday gifts in the Vendor Village.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy valued around $10 and you'll receive a commemorative cup allowing you to enjoy larger sips at the event. All toys will benefit the Little Lighthouse Foundation.
General-admission tickets for this 21-and-over event are on sale for a limited time for only $25 online ($45 at the door), and VIP tickets cost $50 online ($75 at the door). VIP ticketholders can also enter the party a half-hour early, at 7:30 p.m.
New Times' Sips and Sweets. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection, 2000 NE 146th St., North Miami; 305-354-7680; dezercollection.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via newtimessipsandsweets.com.
