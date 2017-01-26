Sip Miami-Style Winter Cocktails at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Sip a Not Toddy to ward off the South Florida, um, "chill."
As much as we enjoy not being snowed in by winter's wrath in South Florida, it can sometimes be difficult to get into the spirit of the season. Sure, our toes are a little cooler than usual in our sandals, but it's not quite the taste of winter we long for.
At the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, a taste of winter is just what's being offered — by the glass. If we can't sip hot toddies in a snowy chalet, we can still get a wintery buzz with an ocean view.
Syed Ali, the resort's director of beverage, explains how these cocktails capture the feel of the season.
"It’s a collaborative effort including myself and three of my senior bartenders," Ali says. "We look at emerging trends, new spirits, and liqueurs. Even though there are really no seasons in Miami, we try to keep some elements of the season we are creating cocktails for. For example, we are using ingredients like sherry,
At the resort's Bleau Bar, that means sipping the Not Toddy ($17), made with dark rum, Canton ginger liqueur, old-fashioned bitters, and honey and garnished with a lemon peel and a ginger slice. And at Scarpetta, enjoy the warming flavors of the Crimson and Clover ($15), made with Gosling rum, peach balsamic shrub, fresh lemon and orange juices, tonic water, and a pinch of salt and garnished with a cinnamon pear chip.
But it's not just about the bevies. After all, one must eat to keep away winter's "chill." (It's like in the
"The core identity of our restaurants stay the same, but with chef inspired seasonal dishes on the menu, we can use that canvas to come up with some fun pairings," Ali says. "The Matador cocktail ($15) at Pizza & Burger, which has rye whiskey, s
