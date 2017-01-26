Sip Miami-Style Winter Cocktails at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

menu

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Rebecca McBane
Sip a Not Toddy to ward off the South Florida, um, "chill."
Sip a Not Toddy to ward off the South Florida, um, "chill."
Courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach
As much as we enjoy not being snowed in by winter's wrath in South Florida, it can sometimes be difficult to get into the spirit of the season. Sure, our toes are a little cooler than usual in our sandals, but it's not quite the taste of winter we long for.

At the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, a taste of winter is just what's being offered — by the glass. If we can't sip hot toddies in a snowy chalet, we can still get a wintery buzz with an ocean view.

Syed Ali, the resort's director of beverage, explains how these cocktails capture the feel of the season.

"It’s a collaborative effort including myself and three of my senior bartenders," Ali says. "We look at emerging trends, new spirits, and liqueurs. Even though there are really no seasons in Miami, we try to keep some elements of the season we are creating cocktails for. For example, we are using ingredients like sherry, amaro, apple cider syrups, and fall herbs like rosemary and thyme, but still keeping our drinks refreshing and not too boozy or brooding."

At the resort's Bleau Bar, that means sipping the Not Toddy ($17), made with dark rum, Canton ginger liqueur, old-fashioned bitters, and honey and garnished with a lemon peel and a ginger slice. And at Scarpetta, enjoy the warming flavors of the Crimson and Clover ($15), made with Gosling rum, peach balsamic shrub, fresh lemon and orange juices, tonic water, and a pinch of salt and garnished with a cinnamon pear chip.

But it's not just about the bevies. After all, one must eat to keep away winter's "chill." (It's like in the mid-70s out there!) Just make sure you choose something that complements your cocktail.

"The core identity of our restaurants stay the same, but with chef inspired seasonal dishes on the menu, we can use that canvas to come up with some fun pairings," Ali says. "The Matador cocktail ($15) at Pizza & Burger, which has rye whiskey, sherry, and apple cider reduction, is a great pairing with the Cuban frita ($22) on the menu; the smoke and spice complements the booze and citrus notes. Another one is the Sardegna cocktail ($16) at Scarpetta. It’s made with blanco tequila, Ancho Reyes, amaro, and house-made strawberry shrub. This drink goes really well with duck and foie gras ravioli, as the acidity from the shrub and tequila balances out the richness of the dish."

Rebecca McBane
Rebecca McBane is a contributor and former arts and culture/food editor for New Times Broward-Palm Beach. She began her journalism career at the Sun Sentinel's community newspaper offshoot, Forum Publishing Group, where she worked as the editorial assistant and wrote monthly features as well as the weekly library and literature column, "Shelf Life." After a brief stint bumming around London's East End (for no conceivable reason, according to her poor mother), she returned to real life and South Florida to start at New Times as the editorial assistant in 2009. A native Floridian, Rebecca avoids the sun and beach at all costs and can most often be found in a well-air-conditioned space with the glow of a laptop on her face.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
More Info
More Info

4441 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-538-2000

www.fontainebleau.com

