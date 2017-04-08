Shooting at Shops at Merrick Park Leaves Gunman Dead, Two Wounded
|
Village of Merrick Park
Wikicommons
One person was killed and two were wounded Saturday as thousands of diners and shoppers hid in restaurant kitchens and behind store counters to seek shelter from the lone gunman at Merrick Pak, the upscale Coral Gables shopping location.
The Miami Herald is reporting that the gunman was an Equinox trainer named Abeku Wilson. Wilson walked into the gym around 1 p.m. and opened fire. According to a witness, five shots rang out, leaving general manager Janine Ackerman and trainer Mario Hortis wounded before Wilson turned the gun on himself. Hortis was conscious but bleeding heavily, according to the Herald, but the manager wasn’t moving.
According to Wilson's Instagram page, the trainer was a competitive bodybuilder who placed fourth in a national competition. His Facebook page is private.
#merrickparkshooting Merrick Park on lockdown after shooting at the #Equinox pic.twitter.com/qPWUozomLR— Aaron Lasher (@aaronlasher) April 8, 2017
The mall was the scene of a high-profile crime a year ago, when a robber accosted a woman who was getting into her Jaguar at Merrick Park. He was later spotted at a Target in North Miami-Dade.
Miami publicist Dina Allende was on her way to lunch at Brasserie Central, a Merrick Park restaurant, when she called the hostess to say she was running late. Instead of the usual chit-chat, Allende heard that the restaurant was on lock down. "The hostess said not to worry about it, that everyone was inside and that there is a 'crazy guy shooting out there and the police have us on lock down'.
"I said that I wanted to cancel our reservation and that I hoped everyone was okay," Allende said. "The poor girl was freaking out."
Allende was delayed by a caravan of police vehicles. "There were about 15 police cars with sirens going. Little did I know, they were headed in the direction of the mall."
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Miami dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!