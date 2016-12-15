menu


Shimuja Ramen Bar Pops-Up Inside Baby Jane

Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
A A

Shortly after Ariete, an intimate Coconut Grove eatery, successfully opened in the beginning of 2016, owners Jason Odio and Michael Beltran immediately focused on their next venture: Baby Jane. The Brickell space, which acts as both a bar/lounge and a restaurant, opened in May 2016 with a cocktail-centered menu, along with small bites like kale oysters Rockefeller doused in a garlic parmesan cheese sauce, and wings tossed in a house-made jerk seasoning.

In the months that followed, Baby Jane became a go-to neighborhood gastrobar, whipping up eclectic drinks paired with fare to curb late-night hunger. Now, the dimly-lit bar is ready to put its food back in the spotlight.

Beginning Friday, December 16, Baby Jane will host Shimuja, an Asian ramen bar pop-up from Japanese chef Keiichi Maemura.

"I fell in love with ramen on a recent trip to Japan," Odio says. "Shimuja was introduced to us by a mutual friend. We never really planned to do any pop ups until now, but we loved the concept and love the idea of bringing something new, fresh, and exciting to Miami."

Unlike traditional ramen, often made in a thin and light broth, Maemura serves ramen tonkotsu-style, which features a milky broth cooked from scratch using pork and pork bones. Besides ramen ($15 to $20), the menu includes pork dumplings in shiro shoyu soup with scallions, sesame seeds, and spicy sesame oil; agedashi tofu, a traditional way to serve hot, fried tofu in Japan; and Japanese-style fried chicken.

Expect a few Miami-inspired dishes too, including mozzarella mentaiko harumaki, which is a fancy way of saying spring rolls packed with gooey mozzarella; and the poke avo tofu, stocked with fresh avocado.

Baby Jane's Odio crafted two new cocktails for the menu too, including the True Colors, a sake blend with pomegranate juice and yellow bell pepper-infused syrup.

During Shimuja's grand celebration on Friday, December 16, diners will receive a complimentary mini bottle of sake with each ramen order.

Shimuja’s hours are lunch from noon to 3 p.m. every day, dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. As of now, there is no end date for the pop-up.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Baby Jane
500 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33131

786-803-8004

www.babyjanemiami.com

