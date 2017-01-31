Shimuja Pop-Up at Baby Jane Extended for Six Months
Karaage Chicken
Alexandria Guerra
Real ramen has arrived in Miami – not to be confused with any college student's pastime, Cup Noodles. After Baby Jane debuted in early May last year, owner Jason Odio decided to take the contemporary dishes east by introducing a ramen noodle pop-up at the Brickell lounge for a few weeks.
Now,
Odio said, “The idea was originally presented after a trip to Japan where I fell in love with ramen and our friend had a connection with chef
Just in time for winter in Miami, the Brickell community has embraced the pop-up more than Odio could imagine. “We thought it would be fun to change it up and give our customers something new and exciting.” The biggest challenge of working with chef
Donburi Bowl with Carpe Roe
Alexandria Guerra
In addition to Japan’s favorite noodles, the menu offers
The majority of people are coming for a steamy bowl of ramen. Homemade soy sauce is key for a solid bowl, according to Odio. There are three types, but the most “
Kagoshima Special
Alexandria Guerra
Cool off with new cocktail additions like “Nobody Puts Baby in a Corner” ($13), mixed with Tanqueray gin, half and half, lemon, lime, watermelon puree, and elderflower tonic water; or "Neighborhood BJ" ($13), made with Vida mezcal, yuzu juice, banana puree, coriander, and chickpea water.
During the day the menu is smaller, with the majority of offerings ramen and rice bowls, but there are plenty of more options at night The menu is available until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.
