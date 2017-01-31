Shimuja Pop-Up at Baby Jane Extended for Six Months

EXPAND Karaage Chicken Alexandria Guerra

Real ramen has arrived in Miami – not to be confused with any college student's pastime, Cup Noodles. After Baby Jane debuted in early May last year, owner Jason Odio decided to take the contemporary dishes east by introducing a ramen noodle pop-up at the Brickell lounge for a few weeks.

Now, Shimuja , by acclaimed founder and master chef Keiichi Maemura, has been extended and is taking over Baby Jane for six months.

Odio said, “The idea was originally presented after a trip to Japan where I fell in love with ramen and our friend had a connection with chef Maemura .”

Just in time for winter in Miami, the Brickell community has embraced the pop-up more than Odio could imagine. “We thought it would be fun to change it up and give our customers something new and exciting.” The biggest challenge of working with chef Maemura was the language barrier, but, Odio said, “At first he only spoke a few words of English, but I think this experience has helped him learn the language better.”

In addition to Japan’s favorite noodles, the menu offers izayaka -style dishes ranging from smaller to larger plates. Starters include a cucumber-rich Shimuja salad ($7) and savory pork buns ($9), while heartier dishes include shiro shoyu pork dumplings ($9) with scallions, sesame seeds, and spicy sesame seed oil and donburi — rice bowls topped with meat or fish like carp roe ($7). If there is one dish that’s a must, it’s the karaage chicken ($10). The secret to this fried chicken is the togarashi seasoning.

The majority of people are coming for a steamy bowl of ramen. Homemade soy sauce is key for a solid bowl, according to Odio. There are three types, but the most “ Instagramed ” version is the kagoshima ($20), a pork-based bone broth bowl with toppings like a seared half-boiled egg, burdock, cabbage, seaweed, and chasu pork. Curry paste is recommended for another $3 and it's well worth it. All the noodles are imported from San Francisco and Japan to ensure authenticity.

Cool off with new cocktail additions like “Nobody Puts Baby in a Corner” ($13), mixed with Tanqueray gin, half and half, lemon, lime, watermelon puree, and elderflower tonic water; or "Neighborhood BJ" ($13), made with Vida mezcal, yuzu juice, banana puree, coriander, and chickpea water.

During the day the menu is smaller, with the majority of offerings ramen and rice bowls, but there are plenty of more options at night The menu is available until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

