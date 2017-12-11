Shaking for Puerto Rico at the Anderson Helps the Island for the Holidays

It’s been 11 weeks since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, and the island is still struggling to get back up and running.

As of November 28, FEMA has said to have approved 251,000 of the more than a million applications it received for assistance, with the deadline having been extended through March 2018 because internet accessibility is still scarce. Only 50 percent of power has been restored, according to USA Today, and thousands of residents still have no running water.

The Miami chapter of the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG) has teamed up with Don Q Rum and the Anderson to raise money and supplies for those still affected by the storm.

Shaking for Puerto Rico will take place Saturday, December 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Anderson. “Shaking For is a new initiative by the USBG Miami to help those in need when disaster strikes. We’ve always come together to raise money and supplies for those that need our help, and now through the launch of Shaking For, we have a specific avenue dedicated to helping communities affected by tragedy,” chapter president Marita Leonard says.

To spread the Christmas love to those that might not get to cherish it this year, the event will be hosted in the form of a traditional Puerto Rican fiesta navideña.

Don Q will serve piña coladas and coquito shaken by the the Cocktail Cartel, along with Tito’s Vodka limoncello, Aperol bottled cocktails, and Veza Sur beers. Puerto Rican-style bites that will be offered throughout the event include tripletas by chef Michael Beltran of Ariete, mofongo fritters by Shelley’s, meat roasted in a La Caja China oven, and food by 27 Restaurant’s Jimmy Lebron.

There’ll also be activities for the entire family, including a best coquito contest, in which attendees can enter their coquito recipes, and a domino tournament.

It wouldn’t be a fiesta without dancing, so expect some Puerto Rican talent to provide tunes for everyone to enjoy on the Red Bull-sponsored stage.

Shaking for Puerto Rico. 1 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $45 via eventbrite.com.

