menu

Shake Shack Rolls Out Hot Chick'n Sandwich Across South Florida

Tap 42 to Open Largest Location, in Aventura Mall Expansion


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Shake Shack Rolls Out Hot Chick'n Sandwich Across South Florida

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Shake Shack Rolls Out Hot Chick'n Sandwich Across South FloridaEXPAND
Courtesy of Shake Shack Inc.
A A

This past May, Shake Shack on Lincoln Road debuted a newly renovated space, nearly doubling its size with new booths, tables, and high-tops. Now, the international burger stand is adding a spicy chicken sandwich to its meat and shake lineup.

Beginning August 1, the Hot Chick’n will be featured on menus across the country, including the Shack's Lincoln Road, Coral Gables, and Boca Raton locations.

Related Stories

The sandwich is made with a crispy chicken breast dusted with a blend of hot spices like guajillo and cayenne pepper and topped with Louisiana hot slaw and kosher dill pickles. The Hot Chick'n joins Shake Shack's Chick’n Shack, the brand's first-ever chicken sandwich, which debuted in 2015. 

"We’ve been playing around with a spicy version of our Chick’n Shack for some time now,” Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati says.

The Hot Chick’n is made with all-natural chicken breast, which means it's without hormones and antibiotics. Each piece is slow-cooked in a creamy, buttermilk marinade, hand-dipped in Shack-made batter, coated with seasoned flour, and crisp-fried. Each sandwich comes with a doughy potato bun, just like Shake Shack's burgers.

Those eager for a sneak peek taste can get early access through the Shack App. From July 28 through July 31, order the Hot Chick’n exclusively on the app.

When the sandwich officially rolls out on August 1, it will be available inside the revamped Lincoln Road space. Opened in 2010, the Miami Beach Shack is Shake Shack’s third-ever location and its first in Florida.

Shake Shack. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-434-7787; shakeshack.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight. Other South Florida locations include Coral Gables and Boca Raton.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Shake Shack
More Info
More Info

1111 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-434-7787

www.shakeshack.com

miles
Shake Shack
More Info
More Info

1450 S. Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >