Shake Shack Rolls Out Hot Chick'n Sandwich Across South Florida

This past May, Shake Shack on Lincoln Road debuted a newly renovated space, nearly doubling its size with new booths, tables, and high-tops. Now, the international burger stand is adding a spicy chicken sandwich to its meat and shake lineup.

Beginning August 1, the Hot Chick’n will be featured on menus across the country, including the Shack's Lincoln Road, Coral Gables, and Boca Raton locations.

The sandwich is made with a crispy chicken breast dusted with a blend of hot spices like guajillo and cayenne pepper and topped with Louisiana hot slaw and kosher dill pickles. The Hot Chick'n joins Shake Shack's Chick’n Shack, the brand's first-ever chicken sandwich, which debuted in 2015.

"We’ve been playing around with a spicy version of our Chick’n Shack for some time now,” Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati says.

The Hot Chick’n is made with all-natural chicken breast, which means it's without hormones and antibiotics. Each piece is slow-cooked in a creamy, buttermilk marinade, hand-dipped in Shack-made batter, coated with seasoned flour, and crisp-fried. Each sandwich comes with a doughy potato bun, just like Shake Shack's burgers.

Those eager for a sneak peek taste can get early access through the Shack App. From July 28 through July 31, order the Hot Chick’n exclusively on the app.

When the sandwich officially rolls out on August 1, it will be available inside the revamped Lincoln Road space. Opened in 2010, the Miami Beach Shack is Shake Shack’s third-ever location and its first in Florida.

Shake Shack. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-434-7787; shakeshack.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight. Other South Florida locations include Coral Gables and Boca Raton.

