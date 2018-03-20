 


Shake Shack Opens at Aventura Mall
Courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack Opens at Aventura Mall

Clarissa Buch | March 20, 2018 | 9:30am
This Friday, the fast-casual burger joint Shake Shack will open its third Miami-Dade location, at Treats Food Hall inside Aventura Mall.

On the third floor of the mall's new 315,000-square-foot, multimillion-dollar expansion wing, you'll find the Shack in the back corner of the hall adjacent to a large outdoor terrace. The concept joins other recently opened spots such as My Ceviche, Hank & Harry's Deli, and South Beach's GoGo Fresh.

The menu will include all of Shake Shack's classics, such as cheeseburgers, fries, hot dogs, and chicken sandwiches, as well as frozen custard concretes. Prices start at $3.39.

Aventura's concretes — dense frozen custard blended at high speeds and mixed with sweet toppings — include the Pie Oh My, made with vanilla custard and a slice of key lime pie from the Good Pie Company; the Shack Attack, a blend of with chocolate custard, fudge sauce, and chocolate truffle cookie dough; and the Cookie Butter Blender, a mix of vanilla custard, cookie butter, chocolate toffee, and chocolate sprinkles. When you order the Pie Oh My, 5 percent goes toward local charity partner Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Wash down your meal with South Florida brews from Funky Buddha, Wynwood Brewing, SaltWater, and Due South, along with Shake Shack’s signature Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister Ale. As for wine, expect red and white blends sourced from Napa-based Frog’s Leap.

The Aventura location will be available on the Shack app, allowing customers to place orders via phone and select a desired pick-up time.

In 2010, Shake Shack debuted in Miami Beach, marking the third location for the New York City-based concept and its first in Florida. The restaurant expanded to Coral Gables two years later. In Aventura, Treats Food Hall joins a host of other new Miami-area food halls, including La Centrale and Casa Tua at Brickell City Centre, St. Roch Market in the Design District, and 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood.

Shake Shack Aventura Mall. 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; shakeshack.com. Grand opening Friday, March 23, at 11 a.m. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

