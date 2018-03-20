Shake Shack Opens at Aventura Mall

This Friday, the fast-casual burger joint Shake Shack will open its third Miami-Dade location, at Treats Food Hall inside Aventura Mall.

On the third floor of the mall's new 315,000-square-foot, multimillion-dollar expansion wing, you'll find the Shack in the back corner of the hall adjacent to a large outdoor terrace. The concept joins other recently opened spots such as My Ceviche, Hank & Harry's Deli, and South Beach's GoGo Fresh.

The menu will include all of Shake Shack's classics, such as cheeseburgers, fries, hot dogs, and chicken sandwiches, as well as frozen custard concretes. Prices start at $3.39.