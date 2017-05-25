menu

Shake Shack Celebrates Expansion with Salty Donut Concrete Collab

Here Are the Best Bites at New Times' Out to Brunch This Saturday at Soho Studios


Shake Shack Celebrates Expansion with Salty Donut Concrete Collab

Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Celebrate the Miami Beach Shack's renovation with a custard doughnut dessert through Sunday, May 28.
Celebrate the Miami Beach Shack's renovation with a custard doughnut dessert through Sunday, May 28.
Photo by Donna Irene
There's more than just burgers and shakes to be had at Lincoln Road's Shake Shack today. The Miami Beach Shack is ready to debut its newly-renovated space with a beats and treats party tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. To celebrate, the Shack partnered with the Salty Donut to create an exclusive concrete custard topped with a rainbow sprinkle mini doughnut.

Available today, Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28, the Salty Donut concrete, which is a dense frozen custard blended at high-speed, features vanilla frozen custard fused with the Salty's dulce de leche doughnut, along with banana and salted caramel. Each one is garnished with the Salty's mini chocolate-chocolate doughnut. The treat is priced at $4.69 for a single and $6.89 for a double.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

As you nosh, enjoy a live performance by Miami-based indie funk band Magic City Hippies. There will also be limited-edition Shake Shack and LYFE brand t-shirts ($32) and Shake Shack’s newly released cookbook Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories ($26) available to purchase while supplies last. Customers who purchase the book, which features 70 recipes and 200 photographs, will receive a signed copy.

The Miami Beach Shack, which opened in 2010, is Shake Shack’s third-ever location and its first in Florida. The restaurant recently expanded into its neighboring property, nearly doubling its size. Through a month-long renovation, the outpost can now seat 106 people with new booths, tables, and high-tops.

Beats & Treats at Shake Shack in Miami Beach
Visit the Miami Beach Shack today, Thursday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the Salty Donut dessert collab, a performance by Magic City Hippies, and t-shirt and cookbook swag.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Shake Shack
1111 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-434-7787

www.shakeshack.com

