Shake Shack and Harry's Pizzeria Collaborate for Art Basel and Miami Art Week

Shake Shack and Harry's are collaborating. Courtesy of Shake Shack and Harry's Pizzeria

Artistic collaborations are a beautiful thing. After all, creativity is best when it's shared: Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, and Drake and Rihanna all found that working as a team enhances the artistic process.

Enter now a new culinary collaboration between Shake Shack and Harry's Pizzeria. Danny Meyer's venerable burger palace and Michael Schwartz's pizza restaurant are coming together in celebration of Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach with a limited-edition menu of mashups.

During Miami Art Week, which coincides with Art Basel, each restaurant will showcase a special item bearing the signature flavors that make the other establishment a favorite.

Shake Shack's Coral Gables and Miami Beach locations will offer the Harry's Shorty burger ($6.89). The sandwich, taking inspiration from Harry's short-rib pizza, will start with Shake Shack's 100 percent all-natural, antibiotic-free Angus patty and then top it with slow-roasted beef short rib, caramelized onions, arugula, and Gruyère cheese.

At Harry's Pizzeria, find the Shack-cago pizza ($17). The pie is topped with fire-roasted Vienna beef hot dogs, mustard-mornay cheese sauce, sport peppers, pickles, tomatoes, onions, and fontina cheese. The pizza is available at Harry's Coconut Grove and Design District locations.

This teamwork is something never done before, according to Mark Rosati, Shake Shack culinary director. “Chef Michael [Schwartz] and I both share an appreciation for the artistic and whimsical elements of food, so it’s only appropriate to debut this menu swap during the biggest week for art – and the busiest of the year – in Miami.”

For his part, Schwartz is excited about sharing recipes with Shake Shack. “As a chef, the best – and most fun – part of the job is getting to create in the kitchen," he says. "When we get to do it with people like Mark that we genuinely enjoy being around, it’s all the more rewarding. As a restaurateur, these kinds of opportunities to learn from brands we respect and look up to in the business are key for us to become better as we grow.”

The special items are available Monday, November 28, through Sunday, December 4, at Miami-area Shake Shack and Harry's Pizzeria locations. Feel free to either eat these limited-edition treats or frame them on your walls.

