D.C.'s Sette Osteria Brings Authentic Italian to Wynwood

Less than a month ago, Wynwood gained an outpost of Washington, D.C.-based Italian restaurant, Sette Osteria. The eatery serves a robust selection of house-made pasta, pizzas, and larger entrées paired with dozens of wines.
“Wynwood is full of young professionals and visitors who yearn for delicious food,” Iraklis Karabassis, founder of IK Retail Group which owns the small restaurant chain, says. “I want our guests to feel comfortable while appreciating our chefs' dishes.”
The Miami outpost, which opened more than 15 years ago in D.C., includes an intimate indoor dining space with a bar, an open kitchen, and an outdoor patio. In front of the kitchen, a seven-seat chef’s table allows customers to watch pizza slide into the oven or observe the pasta preparation.
At the helm, executive chef Nicolas Flores and Italian-born corporate chef Nicola Sanna offer elevated interpretations of classic Italian recipes. When it comes to the bar, expect Italian sodas, sangria, beer, and a unique wine collection sourced from various regions in Italy.
Standouts include fettuccine alla bolognese, prepared using house-made pasta and house-ground beef with tomato sauce topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano; cacio e pepe served with shrimp, diced tomatoes, and pesto sauce; and vitello piccata accompanied with spinach, rosemary roasted potatoes, and a lemon caper sauce. Prices range from $12 to $35.
All pizzas are made with San Marzano tomato sauce and Tuscan extra virgin olive oil. Depending on the pie, additional toppings include Italian sausage, beef carpaccio, mozzarella, or baked eggs.
Desserts include panna cotta; classic tiramisu; crème brûlée; and tortino al cioccolato, a baked-to-order warm chocolate cake topped with vanilla gelato.
Sette Osteria. 2103 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-8282; setteosteria.com/wynwood. Open daily noon to 11 p.m.; brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
