D.C.'s Sette Osteria Brings Authentic Italian to Wynwood

Less than a month ago, Wynwood gained an outpost of Washington, D.C.-based Italian restaurant, Sette Osteria. The eatery serves a robust selection of house-made pasta, pizzas, and larger entrées paired with dozens of wines.

“Wynwood is full of young professionals and visitors who yearn for delicious food,” Iraklis Karabassis, founder of IK Retail Group which owns the small restaurant chain, says. “I want our guests to feel comfortable while appreciating our chefs' dishes.”