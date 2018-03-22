Sergio's Is Expanding Its Fast-Casual Concept Throughout South Florida

Whether it be sharing a trio of jamón croquetas and cafecito window-side, or cutting into crispy bistec empanizado after a long night out; Sergio's is a Miami tradition.
Now, Sergio's CEO Carlos Gazitua is expanding its fast-casual concept, Sergio's Cuban Cafe & Grill, beyond the counter locations at FIU and the American Airlines Arena.
Ordering is similar to Chipotle, where customization is the cornerstone of the menu. Diners can choose their own meal from a medley of items like lean turkey picadillo, ropa vieja, organic quinoa, boiled yuca, artisan greens, and cauliflower rice; giving customers the ability to craft a Cuban-inspired dish exactly to their liking. Sandwich and salad options will be available as well (prices are not yet available). Patrons can expect quick, healthy meals prepared with a combination of organic and locally sourced ingredients.
Despite the mainstay's reputation for fried bites and rich entrées, Sergio's is one of the only traditional Cuban restaurants to offer health-conscious menu items. Its main locations offer a "La Flaca" menu, comprised of healthier choices with lower calories, carbs, and less sodium. In fact, the popularity of the La Flaca menu inspired the new chain. “While the core concept is rooted in Cuban culture and tradition, there is an exciting evolution in the healthier customizable menu and environment that promises a diversity beyond what you will find in the traditional Cuban restaurant,” Gazitua says.
The first of the 25 slated retail locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward county opens Saturday, March 24, in North Miami. The grand opening festivities will include complimentary empanadas, cafecitos, and restaurant giveaways from noon to 3 pm. And the first 100 guests will receive a free bowl. Guests can reserve their spot on eventbrite.com.
Sergios Cuban Café & Grill. 1821 NE 123rd St., North Miami; 305-702-7211; sergioscuban.com. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
