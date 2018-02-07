Serafina Brings NYC Italian Dining to Aventura Mall This Month

Serafina, an iconic New York City Italian restaurant chain, will open inside Aventura Mall this month.

The eatery will be located on the second floor of the mall's new expanded wing, next door to Tesla and Topshop. Open for lunch and dinner, the kitchen will be led by executive chef Dustin Ward, who most recently helmed Trump Doral's BLT Prime. Ward will serve a mixture of Serafina's signature plates while also incorporating some of his own Miami flair.

Though Ward's new dishes have not yet been announced, Serafina Miami will offer its usual fare, including pastas, pizzas, salads, and entrées such as a filet mignon burger topped with Gorgonzola and caramelized onions and a slice of bass in a Pinot Grigio dressing atop a bed of zucchini and leeks. Wine and cocktails will be handled by the Miami-based hospitality consulting company Cocktail Cartel. Food and drink prices are not yet available.