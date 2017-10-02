September 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

September was a chaotic month for Miami's restaurant industry. Hurricane Irma forced many restaurants to close for days — sometimes weeks — due to both storm-related damage and power loss. Some casualties were long-term or permanent.

River Yacht Club, Dashi, and Red Fish Grill all suffered long-term storm damage and Miami Beach's beloved Epicure Market closed forever, citing storm insurance and a drop in sales as the main reasons.

Despite the hurricane, many other restaurants opened in September including Jeremy Ford's Stubborn Seed and Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's Stiltsville Fish Bar — both located in South Beach.