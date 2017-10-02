September 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

September was a chaotic month for Miami's restaurant industry. Hurricane Irma forced many restaurants to close for days — sometimes weeks — due to both storm-related damage and power loss. Some casualties were long-term or permanent.
River Yacht Club, Dashi, and Red Fish Grill all suffered long-term storm damage and Miami Beach's beloved Epicure Market closed forever, citing storm insurance and a drop in sales as the main reasons.
Despite the hurricane, many other restaurants opened in September including Jeremy Ford's Stubborn Seed and Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's Stiltsville Fish Bar — both located in South Beach.
In other news, DB Bistro Moderne in downtown Miami has closed. The restaurant will transform into Boulud Sud, chef Daniel Boulud's successful Mediterranean concept. Boulud Sud is scheduled to open December 2017.
Openings
-
BLT Steak. 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-0819; bltrestaurants.com/blt-steak/miami.
-
Bocas House. 2 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; bocashouse.com.
-
Cielito Artisan Pops. 2750 NW 3rd Ave, Miami; 305-397-7392; facebook.com/cielitoartisanpops.
-
Coco Bambu. 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 786-348-0770; cocobambu.com.
-
Food at Science and Starbucks at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. 1101 Biscayne Blvd. Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org.
-
Madlove by Latin House. 9471 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; 786-703-5683; madlove.love.
-
Ofa. 1929 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8766; ofarestaurant.com.
-
Spris Pizza. 5748 Sunset Dr., South Miami; sprispizza.com.
-
Stiltsville Fish Bar. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-0477; stiltsvillefishbar.com.
-
Stubborn Seed. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com.
-
Sweet Melody Weekly Pop-Up at Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken.
Closings
- Cake Thai Wynwood
- DB Bistro Moderne (to be renovated into Boulud Sud)
- Dashi (closed indefinitely due to Hurricane Irma)
- Epicure Market
- Red Fish Grill (closed indefinitely due to Hurricane Irma)
- River Yacht Club (closed indefinitely due to Hurricane Irma)
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - Cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Amara - Michael Schwartz to open at Paraiso in November
- American Harvest - Expanding to South Miami
- Amelia's 1931 - Finka's Eileen and Jonathan Andrade to open a Cuban diner concept
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azabu - NYC Michelin-starred sushi to open in SoFi
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- Boulud Sud - Opening in db Bistro's place
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in New York
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Chuy's - Mexican chain opening in Doral
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Cucuyo - Opening at PAMM
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- Dirt - Opening at Mary Brickell Village.
- Donutty - Opening in Kendall
- Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Bagel - Popping up in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Vez - Stephen Starr's Mexican concept coming to W Fort Lauderdale
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Etaru - Opening second location in Broward
- Exquisito - Opening cafe and chocolate factory in Little Havana
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gelatte - Opening in Wynwood
- Ghee Indian Kitchen - Opening second location in the Design District
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Hank & Harry's - Expanding to South Miami
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Leslie - Opening in Little Havana
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Mktplace at Goombay Plaza - Opening in Coconut Grove
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- Obra Kitchen Table - Opening in Miami
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Palace Bar - Planning to reopen right on Ocean Drive
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - Opening on Espanola Way
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in Downtown Miami
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Roberta's - Pop-up opening in Design District
- Sanguich de Miami - Opening in Little Havana
- South Beach Brewing Company - First SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall
- Time Out Market - Food Hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
- Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
- Wynwood Food Hall - Opening soon
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach)
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons in Miami Beach
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!