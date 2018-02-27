Miami's Seed Food & Wine Week Is Expanding to Los Angeles

Seed Food & Wine Week, South Florida's annual plant-based extravaganza, is launching a weeklong fest on the West Coast. For the Los Angeles event, Seed is joining forces with Eat Drink Vegan, an über-popular daylong beer-and-food smorgasbord that's been happening in Pasadena, California, since 2009.

Together, the two will offer a lineup of six events from May 23 through 27, including a fashion show, a film festival, a conscious living and content creators' summit, a grand tasting, an all-day fest that includes Seed's Wellness Village and Eat Drink Vegan, plus an all-star chefs' dinner.

"Part of our excitement for the festival is not only sharing our voice and mission in California with a new audience, but it's also to showcase our South Florida community and how we’ve grown and how we’ve become disruptors and influencers in this conversation on a national level," Seed cofounder Alison Burgos says.

"Los Angeles really gives us that opportunity not only to be in a city that's so ahead of its time around wellness and plant-based living and sustainability, but also to partner with someone like Nic Adler [founder of Eat Drink Vegan] and Golden Voice, who have just been such big movers and shakers in modern living with brands like Coachella," she adds.

"Nic has built a juggernaut of a brand. Eat Drink Vegan is clearly the premier vegan experience in Los Angeles, so he is such a great leader and voice in that marketplace. He brings a lot to Miami and to our community and to the Miami festival."

The Los Angeles Seed experience will include a host of offerings and personalities. Chefs, brands, and restaurants from across the nation will present recipes, speak, and offer plant-based fare throughout the duration of the week.

Saturday, May 26, is the festival's most active day. Attendees can begin with a 5K run plus yoga and meditation before exploring Seed's wellness village — an area devoted to clean, whole foods; plant-based food and drinks; and conscious living. Right alongside will be Eat Drink Vegan, where visitors can enjoy unlimited beer samples and buy eats such as vegan doughnuts, cheeseburgers, and tacos from some of the nation's best eateries. Ten thousand people are expected to attend the inaugural West Coast collaboration.

As far as details for the other events, the film festival will screen documentaries and shorts about sustainable, plant-based living; the fashion and art show will present an array of cruelty-free attire and live art from the likes of Constantine of Vegan Club fame; Seed Summit will include two days of workshops, presentations by celebrities, and fun activities for people interested in wellness, content creation, or a conscious lifestyle; Seed's Grand Tasting will offer wine, food, and cocktail tasting; and the Best of the Best dinner will offer a menu from some of the nation's top chefs.

Seed will partner with a local hotel so any Miamians who want to fly out for the event can book discounted rooms.

Burgos adds that expanding to Los Angeles means "we’re getting to have conversations with brands we’ve never been able to have conversations with, and we’ll be able to bring a lot of those brands to South Florida now, which is very exciting."

Seed Food & Wine Week. Brookside Golf Course at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California, and other locations to be announced. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 1, at seedfoodandwinela.com.

