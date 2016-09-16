Seed Food & Wine Fest Returns With Celebrities, Blogger Summit, and Burger Battle

Seed's Festival Day and Tasting Village. Courtesy of Seed Food and Wine Fest

You know what they say about third times, and for its charming triennial edition, Seed Food & Wine Festival is upping the ante. The sexy, plant-based spectacular is bringing its A-game this year, with a lineup that includes a bloggers’ summit, a roster of new celebrity chefs and influencers, and all the vegan food attendees can eat.

Launched in Miami by cofounders Alison Burgos and Michelle Gaber, the meat-free fest has had many a growth spurt since its 2014 kickoff. This year's edition will run five days (November 2 through 6) and incorporate a whole host of events, from the new summit, chef-hosted dinners, and a plant-based burger battle to the biggest event of them all: the sprawling smorgasbord known as the Tasting Village. This year's events will be held in some of Miami's hottest locales, from the Eden Roc in Miami Beach to Mana Wynwood to the Sacred Space.

"I'm really excited about the breadth of really talented plant-based and vegan experts, authors, and athletes that are coming in this year," Burgos says. "We have over 70 personalities, and that's something we bring to the forefront. All of these great minds and great ideas — we think they're transformative."

Big names onboard this year include Rip Esselstyn, creator of the Engine Two Diet; celebrity chef Jason Wrobel; triathlete Rich Roll and his wife Julie Piatt; Nom Yourself's Mary Mattern; the Spork Sisters; Beyoncé's trainer and founder of 22-Days Nutrition, Marco Borges; and many other. "I don’t know of anybody else bringing all of these names into one experience," Burgos says.

Entries at the Plant-Based Burger Battle. Courtesy of Seed Food and Wine Fest

The Tasting Village, a daylong foodie bonanza held at the massive Mana Wynwood space, is set for Saturday, November 5, and will include more than 150 vendors serving vegan food samples, plus a lineup of celebrity speakers and chefs doing demos. Thousands of attendees are expected to mix, mingle, and learn about a plant-based lifestyle.

The Seed Summit, running Thursday and Friday, November 3 and 4, is a fresh addition to the lineup. The event, held at the swanky Nobu Miami at Eden Roc, is geared toward plant-based content creators, bloggers, and influencers looking to "elevate their message" — and learn from some of the best in the business. There'll be 20 workshops "on everything from photography and food styling to building a podcast or changing the world with social media to getting a book published to crowdfunding," Gaber says. The aforementioned all-stars plus NBA great John Salley, all-star chef Hiram Camillo, Wicked Healthy Foods cofounder Derek Sarno, Badass Vegan John Lewis, and many other will all share their skill sets with attendees.

Seed's jam-packed schedule also includes the second-annual Plant-Based Burger Battle at the Eden Roc; a day-long culinary innovations conference; Best of the East and Best of the West dinners highlighting top chefs from both coasts; a 5K run, yoga, and meditation; a Made in Miami farm-to-table dinner featuring local talent such as Brad Kilgore and Cesar Zapata; a Wynwood brunch; and a family-friendly Sprout's Kid's Day. There's an event for everyone, from the vegan-resistant stepdad to the 6-year-old niece.

Seed runs November 2 through 6 at various locations across Miami. Ticket prices range from $15 (Sprout's Kid's Day) to $250 (Seed Summit) depending upon the event, and they're available online at seedfoodandwine.com.

